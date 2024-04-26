EQS-PVR: TRATON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.04.2024 18:55:20

TRATON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TRATON SE
TRATON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.04.2024 / 18:55 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: TRATON SE
Street: Hanauer Str. 26
Postal code: 80992
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900UIMQRKPFN6SV80

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold by a subsidiary

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Josef Mag. Ahorner
Date of birth: 26 March 1960

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE LUXEMBURG S.A.
VOLKSWAGEN INTERNATIONAL LUXEMBURG S.A.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
22 Apr 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 89.72 % 0.00 % 89.72 % 500000000
Previous notification 89.72 % 0.00 % 89.72 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000TRAT0N7 0 448623725 0.00 % 89.72 %
Total 448623725 89.72 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Mag. Josef Ahorner % % %
Ahorner Holding GmbH % % %
Ahorner GmbH % % %
Porsche Automobil Holding SE % % %
VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT % % %
VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE LUXEMBURG S.A. 80.00 % % 80.00 %
VOLKSWAGEN INTERNATIONAL LUXEMBURG S.A. 9.72 % % 9.72 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
The 9.72 percent interest (48,623,725 bearer shares) in TRATON SE was transferred from VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE LUXEMBURG S.A. to VOLKSWAGEN INTERNATIONAL LUXEMBURG S.A. as part of an intragroup-restructuring. 

Date
24 Apr 2024


Language: English
Company: TRATON SE
Hanauer Str. 26
80992 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.traton.com

 
26.04.24 TRATON Outperform Bernstein Research
26.04.24 TRATON Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.04.24 TRATON Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.04.24 TRATON Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.04.24 TRATON Buy Warburg Research
