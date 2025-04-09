TRATON Aktie

WKN DE: TRAT0N / ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7

09.04.2025 19:05:05

EQS-PVR: TRATON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TRATON SE
TRATON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09.04.2025 / 19:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

With reference to the voting rights notification of Mr Andreas Johann Kiesling, BA, MA, (the Notifying Party) dated 21 March 2025, in which it was notified that the share of voting rights in the issuer indirectly attributable to him via VOLKSWAGEN INTERNATIONAL LUXEMBURG S.A., with its registered seat in Strassen, Luxembourg, has exceeded the thresholds of 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 30%, 50% and 75% on 20 March 2025, TRATON SE was notified in the name and on behalf of the Notifying Party on 8 April 2025 of the following pursuant to Section 43 (1) WpHG (German Securities Trading Act):

The exceeding of the voting rights thresholds is not due to the acquisition of shares by the Notifying Party, but rather due to the first-time attribution of voting rights from shares of a subsidiary of the Notifying Party (Section 34 (1) sentence 1 no. 1 WpHG).

1) Objectives pursued with the acquisition of voting rights:

a) The facts underlying the attribution of the voting rights serve neither to generate trading profits for the Notifying Party nor the implementation of strategic goals.

b) The Notifying Party does currently not intend to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by acquisition or otherwise. Any acquisition of further voting rights by attribution of shares acquired by companies of the Volkswagen Group remains unaffected.

c) The Notifying Party does currently not seek to exert any further influence on the composition of the issuer's administrative, management and supervisory bodies beyond the already existing scope of influence to the extent permitted by law.

d) In his function as an indirect shareholder, the Notifying Party does currently not seek any significant change in the capital structure of the issuer, in particular with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.

2) Origin of the funds used for the acquisition:

The acquisition of voting rights is not due to the Notifying Party acquiring shares in the issuer, but rather due to the attribution of voting rights in accordance with Section 34 (1) sentence 1 no. 1 WpHG. No equity or borrowed funds were used to finance the acquisition of voting rights.

09.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TRATON SE
Hanauer Str. 26
80992 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.traton.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2113682  09.04.2025 CET/CEST

08.04.25 TRATON Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.04.25 TRATON Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.04.25 TRATON Market-Perform Bernstein Research
01.04.25 TRATON Market-Perform Bernstein Research
27.03.25 TRATON Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
