EQS-PVR: TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: TUI AG Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 Postal code: 30625 City: Hannover

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.

City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 17 Apr 2023

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.75 % 4.82 % 5.56 % 178520585 Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TUAG505 1330136 0 0.75 % 0.00 % Total 1330136 0.75 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 144156 0.08 % Convertible Bonds 30.03.2028 30.03.2028 1544766 0.87 % Certificates 23.06.2023-22.12.2023 23.06.2023-22.12.2023 341988 0.19 % Total 2030910 1.14 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 248296 0.14 % Certificates 28.04.2023 28.04.2023 Cash 1730 0 % Contracts For Difference N/A N/A Cash 1979433 1.11 % OTC Call Options 16.06.2023-03.01.2033 Until 16.06.2023-03.01.2033 Cash 1198462 0.67 % OTC Put Options 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 1879549 1.05 % Listed Put Options 16.06.2023 Until 16.06.2023 Cash 104194 0.06 % Listed Call Warrants 16.06.2023-03.01.2033 Until 16.06.2023-03.01.2033 Cash 626202 0.35 % Listed Call Warrants on Basket 03.01.2033 03.01.2033 Cash 78634 0.04 % Listed Put Warrants 03.01.2025-03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2025-03.01.2033 Cash 454470 0.25 % Total 6570970 3.68 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Société Générale S.A. % % % Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

21 Apr 2023

