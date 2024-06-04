EQS-PVR: TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TUI AG

TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



04.06.2024 / 16:25 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: TUI AG Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23 Postal code: 30625 City: Hannover

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG Delta adjusted on Warrant Cash Settlement

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.

City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 27 May 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.93 % 4.07 % 5.00 % 507431033 Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TUAG505 4727062 0 0.93 % 0.00 % Total 4727062 0.93 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 1143459 0.23 % Convertible Bonds 30.03.2028 30.03.2028 2718339 0.53 % Certificates 28.06.2024- 26.09.2025 28.06.2024- 26.09.2025 3044424 0.60 % Listed Call Options 21.06.2024 Until 21.06.2024 12500 0.0025 % Total 6918722 1.36 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 1666996 0.33 % Contracts For Difference N/A N/A Cash 71354 0.01 % OTC Call Options 21.06.2024-03.01.2033 Until 21.06.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 5810222 1.15 % OTC Call Options 21.06.2024 - 20.12.2024 Until 21.06.2024 - 20.12.2024 Cash 3160 0.0006 % OTC Put Options 21.06.2024 - 03.01.2033 Until 21.06.2024 - 03.01.2033 Cash 572892 0.11 % CLP Put Options 28.06.2024 - 27.09.2024 Until 28.06.2024 - 27.09.2024 Cash 34462 0.01 % Listed Call Warrants 21.06.2024-03.01.2033 Until 21.06.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 3402851 0.67 % Listed Call Warrants on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 602881 0.12 % Listed Put Warrants 21.06.2024-03.01.2033 Until 21.06.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 389591 0.08 % Listed Put Options 21.06.2024- 20.12.2024 Until 21.06.2024- 20.12.2024 Physical 1191400 0.23 % Total 13745809 2.71 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Société Générale S.A. % % % Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

31 May 2024

