EQS-PVR: TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TUI AG
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.06.2024 / 16:25 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: TUI AG
Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23
Postal code: 30625
City: Hannover
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG Delta adjusted on Warrant Cash Settlement

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
27 May 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.93 % 4.07 % 5.00 % 507431033
Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000TUAG505 4727062 0 0.93 % 0.00 %
Total 4727062 0.93 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 1143459 0.23 %
Convertible Bonds 30.03.2028 30.03.2028 2718339 0.53 %
Certificates 28.06.2024- 26.09.2025 28.06.2024- 26.09.2025 3044424 0.60 %
Listed Call Options 21.06.2024 Until 21.06.2024 12500 0.0025 %
    Total 6918722 1.36 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 1666996 0.33 %
Contracts For Difference N/A N/A Cash 71354 0.01 %
OTC Call Options 21.06.2024-03.01.2033 Until 21.06.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 5810222 1.15 %
OTC Call Options 21.06.2024 - 20.12.2024 Until 21.06.2024 - 20.12.2024 Cash 3160 0.0006 %
OTC Put Options 21.06.2024 - 03.01.2033 Until 21.06.2024 - 03.01.2033 Cash 572892 0.11 %
CLP Put Options 28.06.2024 - 27.09.2024 Until 28.06.2024 - 27.09.2024 Cash 34462 0.01 %
Listed Call Warrants 21.06.2024-03.01.2033 Until 21.06.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 3402851 0.67 %
Listed Call Warrants on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 602881 0.12 %
Listed Put Warrants 21.06.2024-03.01.2033 Until 21.06.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 389591 0.08 %
Listed Put Options 21.06.2024- 20.12.2024 Until 21.06.2024- 20.12.2024 Physical 1191400 0.23 %
      Total 13745809 2.71 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
31 May 2024


Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.tuigroup.com

 
04.06.24 TUI Neutral UBS AG
04.06.24 TUI Neutral UBS AG
29.05.24 TUI Neutral UBS AG
16.05.24 TUI Market-Perform Bernstein Research
15.05.24 TUI Neutral UBS AG
