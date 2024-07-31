31.07.2024 14:14:04

EQS-PVR: TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TUI AG
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.07.2024 / 14:14 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: TUI AG
Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23
Postal code: 30625
City: Hannover
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG Delta adjusted on Warrant Cash Settlement

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.
City of registered office, country: PARIS, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 Jul 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.37 % 3.68 % 5.05 % 507431033
Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000TUAG505 6933775 0 1.37 % 0.00 %
Total 6933775 1.37 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 10 0 %
Convertible Bonds 30.03.2028 – 13.07.2031 30.03.2028 – 13.07.2031 2142916 0.42 %
Listed Put Options 20.09.2024-20.06.2025 Until 20.09.2024-20.06.2025 1445800 0.28 %
Certificates 27.09.2024- 30.12.2025 27.09.2024- 30.12.2025 3336312 0.66 %
    Total 6925038 1.36 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 1404889 0.28 %
Contracts For Difference N/A N/A Cash 482874 0.10 %
OTC Call Options 20.09.2024-03.01.2033 Until 20.09.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 4989093 0.98 %
OTC Call Options 20.09.2024-20.12.2024 Until 20.09.2024-20.12.2024 Cash 4113 0 %
OTC Put Options 20.09.2024-03.01.2033 Until 20.09.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 814577 0.16 %
CLP Put Options 27.09.2024-31.12.2024 Until 27.09.2024-31.12.2024 Cash 22355 0 %
Listed Call Warrants 20.09.2024-03.01.2033 Until 20.09.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 2750332 0.54 %
Listed Call Warrants on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 654294 0.13 %
Listed Put Warrants 20.09.2024-03.01.2033 Until 20.09.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 632100 0.12 %
      Total 11754627 2.32 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
30 Jul 2024


Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.tuigroup.com

 
1958149  31.07.2024 CET/CEST

