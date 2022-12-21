21.12.2022 15:00:02

EQS-PVR: United Internet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: United Internet AG
United Internet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.12.2022 / 15:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: United Internet AG
Street: Elgendorfer Straße 57
Postal code: 56410
City: Montabaur
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary Group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Ralph Dommermuth
Date of birth: 19 Nov 1963

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Ralph Dommermuth GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 Dec 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 51.03 % 0.00 % 51.03 % 194000000
Previous notification 50.10 % 0.00 % 50.10 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005089031 0 99000000 0.00 % 51.03 %
Total 99000000 51.03 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Ralph Dommermuth % % %
Ralph Dommermuth Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Ralph Dommermuth GmbH & Co. KG Beteiligungsgesellschaft 51.03 % % 51.03 %
Ralph Dommermuth GmbH 51.03 % % 51.03 %
- % % %
Ralph Dommermuth % % %
RD Holding-Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
RD Holding GmbH & Co. KG 51.03 % % 51.03 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
21 Dec 2022


21.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1519027  21.12.2022 CET/CEST

