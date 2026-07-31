United Internet Aktie
WKN: 508903 / ISIN: DE0005089031
|
31.07.2026 13:49:53
EQS-PVR: United Internet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: United Internet AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
31.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|United Internet AG
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.united-internet.de
|LEI Code:
|3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2375546 31.07.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu United Internet AG
|
31.07.26
|XETRA-Handel: Börsianer lassen TecDAX am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.26
|EQS-PVR: United Internet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
31.07.26
|Freitagshandel in Frankfurt: TecDAX am Freitagmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
27.07.26
|TecDAX-Titel United Internet-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein United Internet-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.26
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: TecDAX präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.26
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: MDAX beginnt Mittwochshandel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: United Internet stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.07.26
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX beginnt Handel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)