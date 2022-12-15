Ihre Meinung zählt: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!-w-
15.12.2022 17:35:25

EQS-PVR: va-Q-tec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: va-Q-tec AG
va-Q-tec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.12.2022 / 17:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: va-Q-tec AG
Street: Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33
Postal code: 97080
City: Würzburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900MHY0HTHX71DO39

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: EQT AB
City of registered office, country: Stockholm, Sweden

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
13 Dec 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.00 % 22.84 % 22.84 % 13415000
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
0 0 0.00 % 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Conditional claim for contribution of shares n/a n/a Physical 3064634 22.84 %
      Total 3064634 22.84 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
EQT AB % % %
EQT Treasury AB % % %
EQT Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
EQT X (General Partner) S.à r.l. % % %
EQT X (No. 1) EUR SCSp % % %
EQT X Collect EUR SCSp % % %
EQT X EUR SCSp % % %
EQT X S.à r.l. SICAF-RAIF % % %
EQT X Investments S.à r.l. % % %
Fahrenheit TopCo S.à r.l. % % %
Fahrenheit HoldCo S.à r.l. % % %
sotus 861. GmbH (in the future: Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH) % 22.84 % 22.84 %
- % % %
EQT AB % % %
EQT Treasury AB % % %
EQT Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
EQT X (General Partner) S.à r.l. % % %
EQT X Collect EUR SCSp % % %
EQT X EUR SCSp % % %
EQT X S.à r.l. SICAF-RAIF % % %
EQT X Investments S.à r.l. % % %
Fahrenheit TopCo S.à r.l. % % %
Fahrenheit HoldCo S.à r.l. % % %
sotus 861. GmbH (in the future: Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH) % 22.84 % 22.84 %
- % % %
EQT AB % % %
EQT Treasury AB % % %
EQT Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
EQT X (General Partner) S.à r.l. % % %
EQT X EUR SCSp % % %
EQT X S.à r.l. SICAF-RAIF % % %
EQT X Investments S.à r.l. % % %
Fahrenheit TopCo S.à r.l. % % %
Fahrenheit HoldCo S.à r.l. % % %
sotus 861. GmbH (in the future: Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH) % 22.84 % 22.84 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
15 Dec 2022


15.12.2022 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: va-Q-tec AG
Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33
97080 Würzburg
Germany
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1514575  15.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1514575&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse





