EQS-PVR: Vantage Towers AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Vantage Towers AG
Vantage Towers AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
20.12.2022 / 18:10 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Vantage Towers AG
|Street:
|Prinzenallee 11-13
|Postal code:
|40549
|City:
|Düsseldorf
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|213800BBQO965UPQ7J59
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Vodafone Group Plc
City of registered office, country: Newbury, United Kingdom
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|85.84 %
|2.43 %
|88.27 %
|505782265
|Previous notification
|81.05 %
|2.47 %
|83.52 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE00A3H3LL2
|20833333
|413347708
|4.12 %
|81.72 %
|Total
|434181041
|85.84 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|0
|0.00 %
|Total
|0
|0 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Irrevocable undertaking
|n.a.
|5 business days
|physical settlement
|12286625
|2.43 %
|
|Total
|12286625
|2.43 %
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Vodafone Group Plc
|4.12 %
| %
| %
|Vodafone European Investments
| %
| %
| %
|Vodafone International Operations Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Vodafone Consolidated Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Vodafone Europe B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|Vodafone GmbH
|81.72 %
| %
| %
|Oak Holdings 1 GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Oak Holdings 2 GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Oak Holdings GmbH
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|The reason for this notification are changes in the chain of shareholding by transfer of all shares (i) in Vodafone GmbH to Vodafone Europe B.V. and (ii) in Vodafone Consolidated Holdings Limited to Vodafone International Operations Limited. This notification does not take into account the 16,719 shares for which the voluntary takeover offer of Oak Holdings GmbH has already been accepted.
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vantage Towers AG
|Prinzenallee 11-13
|40549 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.vantagetowers.com/
