23.03.2023 08:32:36

EQS-PVR: Vantage Towers AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Vantage Towers AG
Vantage Towers AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.03.2023 / 08:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Vantage Towers AG
Street: Prinzenallee 11-13
Postal code: 40549
City: Düsseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800BBQO965UPQ7J59

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Paul E. Singer
Date of birth: 22 Aug 1944

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
16 March 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.39 % 3.08 % 7.47 % 505782265
Previous notification 4.35 % 2.98 % 7.33 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A3H3LL2 0 22199422 0.00 % 4.39 %
Total 22199422 4.39 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Cash Settled Equity Swap 09/11/2026 at any time Cash 5083314 1.01 %
Cash Settled Equity Swap 16/10/2026 at any time Cash 4574745 0.90 %
Cash Settled Equity Swap 15/10/2026 at any time Cash 4520243 0.89 %
Cash Settled Equity Swap 19/10/2026 at any time Cash 1397172 0.28 %
      Total 15575474 3.08 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott International Advisors GP LLC % % %
Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % % 5.01 %
Buckthorn International Limited % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc. % % %
Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % % 5.01 %
Buckthorn International Limited % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Investment Management GP LLC % % %
Elliott Investment Management L.P. 4.39 % % 7.47 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
22 March 2023


23.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vantage Towers AG
Prinzenallee 11-13
40549 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: https://www.vantagetowers.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

1589885  23.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1589885&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vantage Towersmehr Nachrichten

Vantage Towers-Aktie in Grün: Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungsvertrag mit Oak geplant - Vodafone veräußert Vantage-Anteile

Zusammenarbeit im Blick Oak Holdings, das Gemeinschaftsunternehmen von Vodafone, GIP und KKR, hält künftig 89,3 Prozent an der Vantage Towers AG.

23.03.23
 EQS-PVR: Vantage Towers AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
23.03.23
 EQS-PVR: Vantage Towers AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
23.03.23
 EQS-News: Vantage Towers AG: Co-Control partnership of Vodafone, GIP and KKR sealed: Vantage Towers AG with new ownership structure (EQS Group)
23.03.23
 EQS-News: Vantage Towers AG: Co-Control Partnerschaft von Vodafone, GIP und KKR besiegelt: Vantage Towers AG mit neuer Eigentümerstruktur (EQS Group)
23.03.23
 EQS-Adhoc: Vantage Towers AG: Resolutions of the Management Board and of the Supervisory Board on the conclusion of a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement (EQS Group)
23.03.23
 EQS-Adhoc: Vantage Towers AG: Beschlüsse des Vorstands und des Aufsichtsrates über den Abschluss eines Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungsvertrages (EQS Group)
23.03.23
Vantage Towers AG : Co-Control partnership of Vodafone, GIP and KKR sealed: Vantage Towers AG with new ownership structure (Investegate)
23.03.23
Vantage Towers AG : Resolutions of the Management Board and of the Supervisory Board on the conclusion of a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement (Investegate)