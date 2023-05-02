EQS-PVR: Vantage Towers AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Vantage Towers AG

1. Details of issuer Name: Vantage Towers AG Street: Prinzenallee 11-13 Postal code: 40549 City: Düsseldorf

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800BBQO965UPQ7J59

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Paul E. Singer

Date of birth: 22 Aug 1944

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 24 Apr 2023

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 5.02 % 3.15 % 8.17 % 505782265 Previous notification 4.39 % 3.08 % 7.47 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A3H3LL2 0 25385380 0.00 % 5.02 % Total 25385380 5.02 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Cash Settled Equity Swap 09/11/2026 at any time Cash 5083314 1.01 % Cash Settled Equity Swap 16/10/2026 at any time Cash 4814902 0.95 % Cash Settled Equity Swap 15/10/2026 at any time Cash 4620243 0.91 % Cash Settled Equity Swap 19/10/2026 at any time Cash 1397172 0.28 % Total 15915631 3.15 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott International Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. 3.34 % % 5.48 % Buckthorn International Limited % % % Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % % Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc. % % % Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. 3.34 % % 5.48 % Buckthorn International Limited % % % Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % % Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott International Advisors GP LLC % % % Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. 3.34 % % 5.48 % Maidenhead LLC % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc. % % % Elliott International Special GP, LLC % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. 3.34 % % 5.48 % Maidenhead LLC % % % - % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Investment Management GP LLC % % % Elliott Investment Management L.P. 5.02 % % 8.17 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

28 Apr 2023

