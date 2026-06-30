EQS-PVR: Verbio SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Verbio SE

Verbio SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



30.06.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Verbio SE Street: Thura Mark 18 Postal code: 06780 City: Zörbig

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900W51PINCFFALS96

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Voluntary group announcement following a subsidiary’s reaching a threshold

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Georg Pollert

Date of birth: 21 Oct 1948

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Claus Sauter

Bernd Sauter

Daniela Sauter

Theophanu Stiftung G & G Pollert



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 19 Jun 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 71.97 % 0.00 % 71.97 % 64008484 Previous notification 72.65 % 0.00 % 72.65 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0JL9W6 10000 46058446 0.02 % 71.96 % Total 46068446 71.97 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Dr. Georg Pollert 65.72 % % 65.72 % Pollert Holding GmbH & Co. KG 65.72 % % 65.72 % --- --- --- --- Dr. Georg Pollert 65.72 % % 65.72 % Theophanu Stiftung G & G Pollert 6.25 % % 6.25 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

26 Jun 2026

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

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