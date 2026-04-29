Vincorion Aktie
WKN DE: VNC001 / ISIN: DE000VNC0014
|
29.04.2026 18:42:33
EQS-PVR: VINCORION SE: Notification pursuant to Section 43 German Securities Trading Act
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Vincorion SE
STAR Capital Partnership LLP, London, United Kingdom (“STAR”) made reference to its voting rights notification stating that it held, indirectly through the following subsidiaries
STAR notified us pursuant to section 43 para. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz – WpHG) in conjunction with section 37 WpHG as follows:
29.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VINCORION SE
|Feldstraße 155
|22880 Wedel
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://vincorion.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2318310 29.04.2026 CET/CEST
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