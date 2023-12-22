EQS-PVR: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Vitesco Technologies Group AG
Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
22.12.2023 / 13:10 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Vitesco Technologies Group AG
|Street:
|Siemensstraße 12
|Postal code:
|93055
|City:
|Regensburg
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|Merrill Lynch International
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|9.12 %
|0.30 %
|9.42 %
|40021196
|Previous notification
|9.20 %
|0.42 %
|9.61 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000VTSC017
|0
|3585233
|0.00 %
|8.96 %
|DE000VTSC025
|0
|66443
|0.00 %
|0.17 %
|US92853L1089
|0
|227
|0.00 %
|0 %
|Total
|3651903
|9.12 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right to Recall
|n/a
|n/a
|111240
|0.28 %
|Rights of Use
|n/a
|n/a
|2062
|0.01 %
|
|
|Total
|113302
|0.28 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Swaps
|31/07/2024 - 05/05/2025
|n/a
|Cash
|5158
|0.01 %
|
|
|
|Total
|5158
|0.01 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch International
|9.12 %
| %
|9.40 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BAC North America Holding Company
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America, National Association
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BofA Securities, Inc
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BAC North America Holding Company
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vitesco Technologies Group AG
|
|Siemensstraße 12
|
|93055 Regensburg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vitesco-technologies.com
|
