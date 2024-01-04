EQS-PVR: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Vitesco Technologies Group AG
Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
04.01.2024 / 18:27 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Vitesco Technologies Group AG
|Street:
|Siemensstraße 12
|Postal code:
|93055
|City:
|Regensburg
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|2.37 %
|0.32 %
|2.68 %
|40021196
|Previous notification
|3.35 %
|0.64 %
|3.99 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000VTSC017
|0
|948218
|0.00 %
|2.37 %
|Total
|948218
|2.37 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Internal right to recall shares lent out
|n/a
|n/a
|98263
|0.25 %
|
|
|Total
|98263
|0.25 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Equity Swap
|13/05/2024 -14/08/2030
|13/05/2024 -14/08/2030
|Cash
|28039
|0.07 %
|
|
|
|Total
|28039
|0.07 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
| %
| %
| %
|JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
| %
| %
| %
|J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited
| %
| %
| %
|J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|J.P. Morgan Securities plc
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
| %
| %
| %
|JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vitesco Technologies Group AG
|
|Siemensstraße 12
|
|93055 Regensburg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vitesco-technologies.com
|
