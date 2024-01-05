EQS-PVR: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Vitesco Technologies Group AG
Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
05.01.2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Vitesco Technologies Group AG
|Street:
|Siemensstraße 12
|Postal code:
|93055
|City:
|Regensburg
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): Maria Elisabeth Schaeffler-Thumann
Date of birth: 17 Aug 1941
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|IHO Verwaltungs GmbH
Schaeffler AG
IHO Beteiligungs GmbH
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|79.82 %
|9.00 %
|88.82 %
|40021196
|Previous notification
|49.94 %
|9.00 %
|58.94 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000VTSC017
|0
|31944228
|0.00 %
|79.82 %
|Total
|31944228
|79.82 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Total Return Swap
|11.10.2024
|
|Cash
|3600000
|9.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|3600000
|9.00 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Maria Elisabeth Schaeffler-Thumann
| %
| %
| %
|INA-Holding Schaeffler GmbH & Co. KG
| %
| %
| %
|IHO Management GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|IHO Holding GmbH & Co. KG
| %
| %
| %
|IHO Beteiligungs GmbH
|79.82 %
|9.00 %
|88.82 %
|IHO Verwaltungs GmbH
|79.82 %
|9.00 %
|88.82 %
|Schaeffler AG
|79.82 %
|9.00 %
|88.82 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Based on a voting rights agreement between IHO Verwaltungs GmbH, IHO Beteiligungs GmbH, and Schaeffler AG, the voting rights or instruments held by or attributable to these companies are mutually attributable to these companies.
Date
