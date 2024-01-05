EQS-PVR: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Vitesco Technologies Group AG

Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



05.01.2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Vitesco Technologies Group AG Street: Siemensstraße 12 Postal code: 93055 City: Regensburg

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Maria Elisabeth Schaeffler-Thumann

Date of birth: 17 Aug 1941

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

IHO Verwaltungs GmbH

Schaeffler AG

IHO Beteiligungs GmbH



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 05 Jan 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 79.82 % 9.00 % 88.82 % 40021196 Previous notification 49.94 % 9.00 % 58.94 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000VTSC017 0 31944228 0.00 % 79.82 % Total 31944228 79.82 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Total Return Swap 11.10.2024 Cash 3600000 9.00 % Total 3600000 9.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Maria Elisabeth Schaeffler-Thumann % % % INA-Holding Schaeffler GmbH & Co. KG % % % IHO Management GmbH % % % IHO Holding GmbH & Co. KG % % % IHO Beteiligungs GmbH 79.82 % 9.00 % 88.82 % IHO Verwaltungs GmbH 79.82 % 9.00 % 88.82 % Schaeffler AG 79.82 % 9.00 % 88.82 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Based on a voting rights agreement between IHO Verwaltungs GmbH, IHO Beteiligungs GmbH, and Schaeffler AG, the voting rights or instruments held by or attributable to these companies are mutually attributable to these companies.

Date

05 Jan 2024

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

05.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

