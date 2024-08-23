|
23.08.2024 08:10:11
EQS-PVR: Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Vonovia SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
23.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vonovia SE
|Universitätsstraße 133
|44803 Bochum
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vonovia.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1973553 23.08.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)mehr Nachrichten
|
08:10
|EQS-PVR: Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
20.08.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: So steht der LUS-DAX am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
20.08.24
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: DAX notiert am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
16.08.24
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: So steht der LUS-DAX aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
16.08.24
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: DAX am Freitagnachmittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
15.08.24
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX verbucht letztendlich Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
15.08.24
|DAX-Handel aktuell: DAX schlussendlich mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.24
|DAX 40-Wert Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)mehr Analysen
|08.08.24
|Vonovia Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.08.24
|Vonovia Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.24
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.08.24
|Vonovia Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.08.24
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.08.24
|Vonovia Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.08.24
|Vonovia Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.24
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.08.24
|Vonovia Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.08.24
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.08.24
|Vonovia Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.08.24
|Vonovia Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.24
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.08.24
|Vonovia Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.08.24
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.08.24
|Vonovia Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.08.24
|Vonovia Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.06.24
|Vonovia Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|30.04.24
|Vonovia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.24
|Vonovia Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.23
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.23
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.03.23
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.03.23
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.03.23
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|30,22
|1,38%