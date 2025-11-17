Vonovia Aktie
WKN DE: A1ML7J / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1
|
17.11.2025 09:30:03
EQS-PVR: Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Vonovia SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
17.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vonovia SE
|Universitätsstraße 133
|44803 Bochum
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vonovia.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2230546 17.11.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vonovia SEmehr Nachrichten
|
09:30
|EQS-PVR: Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
12.11.25
|DAX 40-Papier Vonovia SE-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Vonovia SE von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
|
11.11.25
|Handel in Frankfurt: DAX beendet den Dienstagshandel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
11.11.25
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX steigt letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
11.11.25
|Deutsche Wohnen-Aktie fester: Vonovia-Tochter steigert Ertrag (dpa-AFX)
|
11.11.25
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX fällt zurück (finanzen.at)
|
11.11.25
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: DAX am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
11.11.25
|Freundlicher Handel: DAX beginnt Handel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Vonovia SEmehr Analysen
|10.11.25
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.11.25
|Vonovia Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.11.25
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.11.25
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.11.25
|Vonovia Buy
|UBS AG
|10.11.25
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.11.25
|Vonovia Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.11.25
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.11.25
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.11.25
|Vonovia Buy
|UBS AG
|10.11.25
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.11.25
|Vonovia Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.11.25
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.11.25
|Vonovia Buy
|UBS AG
|05.11.25
|Vonovia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.09.25
|Vonovia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.04.25
|Vonovia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.25
|Vonovia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.11.24
|Vonovia Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.10.24
|Vonovia Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.11.25
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.08.25
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.08.25
|Vonovia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.08.25
|Vonovia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.07.25
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vonovia SE
|26,13
|1,16%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor wichtigen US-Daten: ATX mit Verlusten -- DAX in Rot -- US-Börsen uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt kann man am Montag einen etwas schwächeren Handel beobachten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es zum Wochenauftakt abwärts. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Asien notierten am Montag unterdessen in Rot.