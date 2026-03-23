Vonovia Aktie
WKN DE: A1ML7J / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1
|
23.03.2026 12:08:13
EQS-PVR: Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Vonovia SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
23.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vonovia SE
|Universitätsstraße 133
|44803 Bochum
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vonovia.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2295974 23.03.2026 CET/CEST
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23.03.26
|EQS-PVR: Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
23.03.26
|Analyse: Buy-Bewertung für Vonovia SE-Aktie von Jefferies & Company Inc. (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Vonovia SE
|23.03.26
|Vonovia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.26
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.03.26
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.03.26
|Vonovia Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.03.26
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.03.26
|Vonovia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.26
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.03.26
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.03.26
|Vonovia Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.03.26
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.03.26
|Vonovia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.26
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.03.26
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.03.26
|Vonovia Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.03.26
|Vonovia Buy
|UBS AG
|19.03.26
|Vonovia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.09.25
|Vonovia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.04.25
|Vonovia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.25
|Vonovia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.11.24
|Vonovia Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.03.26
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.12.25
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.11.25
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.08.25
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.08.25
|Vonovia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vonovia SE
|21,21
|-0,24%
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