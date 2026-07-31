EQS-PVR: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
31.07.2026 / 10:59 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
|Street:
|Unit 1, Level 11, 1 Spring Street
|Postal code:
|WA 6000
|City:
|Perth
Australia
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: STATE STREET CORPORATION
City of registered office, country: Boston, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|2.95 %
|0.00 %
|2.95 %
|478,660,737
|Previous notification
|3.09 %
|0.00 %
|3.09 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|AU0000066086
|0
|14,142,575
|0.00 %
|2.95 %
|Total
|14,142,575
|2.95 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|STATE STREET CORPORATION
| %
| %
| %
|STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
| %
| %
| %
|STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST COMPANY
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|STATE STREET CORPORATION
| %
| %
| %
|STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
| %
| %
| %
|STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, AUSTRALIA, LIMITED
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|STATE STREET CORPORATION
| %
| %
| %
|STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
| %
| %
| %
|SSGA FUNDS MANAGEMENT, INC.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|STATE STREET CORPORATION
| %
| %
| %
|STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
| %
| %
| %
|STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.
| %
| %
| %
|STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS SWITZERLAND HOLDINGS GMBH
| %
| %
| %
|STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS EUROPE LIMITED
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|STATE STREET CORPORATION
| %
| %
| %
|STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC.
| %
| %
| %
|STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.
| %
| %
| %
|STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS SWITZERLAND HOLDINGS GMBH
| %
| %
| %
|STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS LIMITED
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
31.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
|
|Unit 1, Level 11, 1 Spring Street
|
|WA 6000 Perth
|
|Australia
|Internet:
|www.v-er.eu
|LEI Code:
|8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2375422 31.07.2026 CET/CEST