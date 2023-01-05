05.01.2023 10:43:15

EQS-PVR: Wacker Neuson SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wacker Neuson SE
Wacker Neuson SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05.01.2023 / 10:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Wacker Neuson SE
Street: Preußenstr. 41
Postal code: 80809
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900RJL86244E1I652

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Transfer of voting rights after withdrawal of a limited partner from a family partnership

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Wacker Familiengesellschaft mbH & Co. KG
City of registered office, country: München, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Wacker-Werke GmbH & Co. KG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
31 Dec 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 18.29 % 0.00 % 18.29 % 70140000
Previous notification 25.26 % 0.00 % 25.26 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000WACK012 2030072 10800983 2.89 % 15.40 %
Total 12831055 18.29 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Wacker Familiengesellschaft mbH & Co. KG % % %
-Interwac Holding AG % % %
-Wacker-Werke GmbH & Co. KG 15.40 % % 15.40 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
04 Jan 2023


05.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE
Preußenstr. 41
80809 München
Germany
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1527937  05.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1527937&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Wacker Neuson SEmehr Nachrichten

05.01.23
 EQS-PVR: Wacker Neuson SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
05.01.23
 EQS-PVR: Wacker Neuson SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
05.01.23
 EQS-DD: Wacker Neuson SE: Ralph Wacker, Addition of 4,113,472 shares from a legal entity not required to report under Art. 19 MAR (Wacker-Werke GmbH & Co. KG) as a result of withdrawal from ... (EQS Group)
05.01.23
 EQS-DD: Wacker Neuson SE: Ralph Wacker, Addition of 773,138 shares from a legal entity not required to report under Art. 19 MAR (Wacker Famili-engesellschaft mbH & Co. KG) as a result of resignation (EQS Group)
05.01.23
 EQS-DD: Wacker Neuson SE: Ralph Wacker, Zugang von 773.138 Aktien von einer nicht nach Art. 19 MAR meldepflichtigen juristischen Person (Wacker Famili-engesellschaft mbH & Co. KG) in Folge ... (EQS Group)
05.01.23
 EQS-DD: Wacker Neuson SE: Ralph Wacker, Zugang von 4.113.472 Aktien von einer nicht nach Art. 19 MAR meldepflichtigen juristischen Person (Wacker-Werke GmbH & Co. KG) in Folge Ausscheidens aus ... (EQS Group)
05.01.23
 EQS-PVR: Wacker Neuson SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
05.01.23
 EQS-PVR: Wacker Neuson SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)