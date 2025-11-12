EQS-PVR: WashTec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: WashTec AG

WashTec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



12.11.2025 / 15:21 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Alantra EQMC'), notified us that on 22 October 2025 Alantra EQMC exceeded the threshold of 20% of the voting rights in WashTec AG, Argonstraße 7, 86153 Augsburg, Germany ('WashTec') in accordance with sections 33, 34 WpHG. Alantra EQMC does not hold any voting rights in WashTec directly; all voting rights are rather held by funds managed by Alantra EQMC.



