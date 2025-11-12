WashTec Aktie
WKN: 750750 / ISIN: DE0007507501
|
12.11.2025 15:21:43
EQS-PVR: WashTec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: WashTec AG
By voting rights notification dated 28 October 2025, Alantra EQMC Asset Management SGIIC, S.A., Madrid, Spain ('Alantra EQMC'), notified us that on 22 October 2025 Alantra EQMC exceeded the threshold of 20% of the voting rights in WashTec AG, Argonstraße 7, 86153 Augsburg, Germany ('WashTec') in accordance with sections 33, 34 WpHG. Alantra EQMC does not hold any voting rights in WashTec directly; all voting rights are rather held by funds managed by Alantra EQMC.
In this context Alantra EQMC informed us pursuant to section 43 paragraph 1 sentence 3 WpHG as follows:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|WashTec AG
|Argonstraße 7
|86153 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.washtec.de
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
