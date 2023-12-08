|
08.12.2023 15:33:48
EQS-PVR: Westwing Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Westwing Group SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
08.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Westwing Group SE
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.westwing.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1793321 08.12.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Westwing AGmehr Nachrichten
|
08.12.23
|EQS-PVR: Westwing Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
08.12.23
|EQS-PVR: Westwing Group SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
04.12.23
|EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
04.12.23
|EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
24.11.23
|EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
24.11.23
|EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
22.11.23
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX unverändert bei 15.959 Pkt - Westwing gefragt (Dow Jones)
|
22.11.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Westwing Group SE: Share buy-back approved (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Westwing AGmehr Analysen
|16.01.23
|Westwing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.03.22
|Westwing Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|29.03.22
|Westwing Buy
|Baader Bank
|26.01.22
|Westwing Buy
|Baader Bank
|16.01.23
|Westwing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.03.22
|Westwing Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|29.03.22
|Westwing Buy
|Baader Bank
|26.01.22
|Westwing Buy
|Baader Bank
|16.01.23
|Westwing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.03.22
|Westwing Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|29.03.22
|Westwing Buy
|Baader Bank
|26.01.22
|Westwing Buy
|Baader Bank
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Westwing AG
|8,91
|0,68%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: ATX gibt leicht nach -- DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erleidet zum Wochenstart leichte Verluste, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt in der Nähe der Nulllinie bewegt. Die Anleger in Asien konnten sich am Montag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.