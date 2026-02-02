Wienerberger Aktie

WKN: 83170 / ISIN: AT0000831706

02.02.2026 12:00:03

EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG
Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.02.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

London, 30.1.2026

 

Overview

? Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

 

1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: BlackRock, Inc.
City: Wilmington
Country: U.S.A.

4. Name of shareholder(s): 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 29.1.2026

 

6. Total positions

   
% of voting rights
attached to
shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights
through
financial/other
instruments (7.B.1 +
7.B.2)		  
 
Total of both in %
(7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of
voting rights of
issuer
Resulting situation on the
date on which threshold
was crossed / reached		  
4,10 %		  
0,28 %		  
4,38 %		  
109 497 697
Position of previous
notification (if applicable)		  
3,99 %		  
0,28 %		  
4,27 %		  

 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000831706   4 491 903   4,10 %
SUBTOTAL A 4 491 903 4,10 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
AMERICAN
DEPOSITARY
RECEIPT		 N/A N/A 376 0,00 %
Securities Lent N/A N/A 37 919 0,03 %
    SUBTOTAL B.1 38 295 0,03 %

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration
Date		 Exercise
Period		 Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting
rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash 265 561 0,24 %
      SUBTOTAL B.2 265 561 0,24 %

 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly
controlled by No.		 Shares held  
directly (%)		 Financial/other
instruments
held  directly (%)		 Total of both
(%)
1 BlackRock, Inc.        
2 BlackRock
Saturn Subco,
LLC		 1      
3 BlackRock
Finance, Inc.		 2      
4 BlackRock
Holdco 2, Inc.		 3      
5 BlackRock
Financial
Management,
Inc.		 4      
6 BlackRock
International
Holdings, Inc.		 5      
7 BR Jersey
International
Holdings L.P.		 6      
8 BlackRock
Australia Holdco
Pty. Ltd.		 7      
9 BlackRock
Investment
Management
(Australia)
Limited		 8      
10 Trident Merger
LLC		 3      
11 BlackRock
Investment
Management,
LLC		 10      
12 BlackRock
(Singapore)
Holdco Pte. Ltd.		 7      
13 BlackRock HK
Holdco Limited		 12      
14 BlackRock
Asset
Management
North Asia
Limited		 13      
15 BlackRock
Holdco 3, LLC		 7      
16 BlackRock
Cayman 1 LP		 15      
17 BlackRock
Cayman West
Bay Finco
Limited		 16      
18 BlackRock
Cayman West
Bay IV Limited		 17      
19 BlackRock
Group Limited		 18      
20 BlackRock
Investment
Management
(UK) Limited		 19      
21 BlackRock
(Netherlands)
B.V.		 19      
22 BlackRock
Asset
Management
Deutschland AG		 21      
23 BlackRock
Advisors (UK)
Limited		 19      
24 BlackRock
Capital
Holdings, Inc.		 5      
25 BlackRock
Advisors, LLC		 24      
26 BlackRock
Capital
Management,
Inc.		 25      
27 BlackRock
Canada
Holdings ULC		 6      
28 BlackRock
Asset
Management
Canada Limited		 27      
29 BlackRock
Holdco 4, LLC		 5      
30 BlackRock
Holdco 6, LLC		 29      
31 BlackRock
Delaware
Holdings Inc.		 30      
32 BlackRock Fund
Advisors		 31      
33 BlackRock
Institutional
Trust Company,
National
Association		 31      
34 Amethyst
Intermediate
LLC		 11      
35 Aperio Holdings
LLC		 34      
36 Aperio Group,
LLC		 35      
           

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4%

 

 London am  30.1.2026

 


02.02.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2269552  02.02.2026 CET/CEST

