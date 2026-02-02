EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG

Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



02.02.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 London, 30.1.2026 Overview ? Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: BlackRock, Inc.

City: Wilmington

Country: U.S.A. 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 29.1.2026 6. Total positions

% of voting rights

attached to

shares (7.A) % of voting rights

through

financial/other

instruments (7.B.1 +

7.B.2)



Total of both in %

(7.A + 7.B)

Total number of

voting rights of

issuer Resulting situation on the

date on which threshold

was crossed / reached

4,10 %

0,28 %

4,38 %

109 497 697 Position of previous

notification (if applicable)

3,99 %

0,28 %

4,27 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG

2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG

2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000831706 4 491 903 4,10 % SUBTOTAL A 4 491 903 4,10 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights AMERICAN

DEPOSITARY

RECEIPT N/A N/A 376 0,00 % Securities Lent N/A N/A 37 919 0,03 % SUBTOTAL B.1 38 295 0,03 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration

Date Exercise

Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting

rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 265 561 0,24 % SUBTOTAL B.2 265 561 0,24 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly

controlled by No. Shares held

directly (%) Financial/other

instruments

held directly (%) Total of both

(%) 1 BlackRock, Inc. 2 BlackRock

Saturn Subco,

LLC 1 3 BlackRock

Finance, Inc. 2 4 BlackRock

Holdco 2, Inc. 3 5 BlackRock

Financial

Management,

Inc. 4 6 BlackRock

International

Holdings, Inc. 5 7 BR Jersey

International

Holdings L.P. 6 8 BlackRock

Australia Holdco

Pty. Ltd. 7 9 BlackRock

Investment

Management

(Australia)

Limited 8 10 Trident Merger

LLC 3 11 BlackRock

Investment

Management,

LLC 10 12 BlackRock

(Singapore)

Holdco Pte. Ltd. 7 13 BlackRock HK

Holdco Limited 12 14 BlackRock

Asset

Management

North Asia

Limited 13 15 BlackRock

Holdco 3, LLC 7 16 BlackRock

Cayman 1 LP 15 17 BlackRock

Cayman West

Bay Finco

Limited 16 18 BlackRock

Cayman West

Bay IV Limited 17 19 BlackRock

Group Limited 18 20 BlackRock

Investment

Management

(UK) Limited 19 21 BlackRock

(Netherlands)

B.V. 19 22 BlackRock

Asset

Management

Deutschland AG 21 23 BlackRock

Advisors (UK)

Limited 19 24 BlackRock

Capital

Holdings, Inc. 5 25 BlackRock

Advisors, LLC 24 26 BlackRock

Capital

Management,

Inc. 25 27 BlackRock

Canada

Holdings ULC 6 28 BlackRock

Asset

Management

Canada Limited 27 29 BlackRock

Holdco 4, LLC 5 30 BlackRock

Holdco 6, LLC 29 31 BlackRock

Delaware

Holdings Inc. 30 32 BlackRock Fund

Advisors 31 33 BlackRock

Institutional

Trust Company,

National

Association 31 34 Amethyst

Intermediate

LLC 11 35 Aperio Holdings

LLC 34 36 Aperio Group,

LLC 35 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4% London am 30.1.2026

02.02.2026 CET/CEST

View original content: EQS News