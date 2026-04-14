EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG
Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
14.04.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
London, 13.4.2026
Overview
? Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: BlackRock, Inc.
City: Wilmington
Country: U.S.A.
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 9.4.2026
6. Total positions
|
|
% of voting rights
attached to
shares (7.A)
|% of voting rights
through
financial/other
instruments (7.B.1 +
7.B.2)
|
Total of both in %
(7.A + 7.B)
|
Total number of
voting rights of
issuer
|Resulting situation on the
date on which threshold
was crossed / reached
|
4,01 %
|
0,75 %
|
4,77 %
|
109 497 697
|Position of previous
notification (if applicable)
|
3,87 %
|
0,75 %
|
4,62 %
|
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
ISIN Code
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
|AT0000831706
|
| 4 393 527
|
|4,01 %
|SUBTOTAL A
|4 393 527
|4,01 %
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration Date
|
Exercise Period
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
|
% of voting rights
|Securities Lent
|N/A
|N/A
|257 279
|0,23 %
|American
Depository Receipt
|N/A
|N/A
|323
|0,00 %
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.1
|257 602
|0,24 %
|B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
|Type of instrument
|Expiration
Date
|Exercise
Period
|Physical /
Cash Settlement
|Number of
voting rights
|% of voting
rights
|CFD
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|567 212
|0,52 %
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.2
|567 212
|0,52 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|No.
|Name
|Directly
controlled by No.
|Shares held
directly (%)
|Financial/other
instruments
held directly (%)
|Total of both
(%)
|1
|BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|2
|BlackRock
Saturn Subco,
LLC
|1
|
|
|
|3
|BlackRock
Finance, Inc.
|2
|
|
|
|4
|BlackRock
Holdco 2, Inc.
|3
|
|
|
|5
|BlackRock
Financial
Management,
Inc.
|4
|
|
|
|6
|BlackRock
International
Holdings, Inc.
|5
|
|
|
|7
|BR Jersey
International
Holdings L.P.
|6
|
|
|
|8
|BlackRock
Australia Holdco
Pty. Ltd.
|7
|
|
|
|9
|BlackRock
Investment
Management
(Australia)
Limited
|8
|
|
|
|10
|Trident Merger
LLC
|3
|
|
|
|11
|BlackRock
Investment
Management,
LLC
|10
|
|
|
|12
|BlackRock
Holdco 3, LLC
|7
|
|
|
|13
|BlackRock
Cayman 1 LP
|12
|
|
|
|14
|BlackRock
Cayman West
Bay Finco
Limited
|13
|
|
|
|15
|BlackRock
Cayman West
Bay IV Limited
|14
|
|
|
|16
|BlackRock
Group Limited
|15
|
|
|
|17
|BlackRock
Investment
Management
(UK) Limited
|16
|
|
|
|18
|BlackRock
(Netherlands)
B.V.
|16
|
|
|
|19
|BlackRock
Asset
Management
Deutschland AG
|18
|
|
|
|20
|BlackRock
Advisors (UK)
Limited
|16
|
|
|
|21
|BlackRock
Capital
Holdings, Inc.
|5
|
|
|
|22
|BlackRock
Advisors, LLC
|21
|
|
|
|23
|BlackRock
Canada
Holdings ULC
|6
|
|
|
|24
|BlackRock
Asset
Management
Canada Limited
|23
|
|
|
|25
|BlackRock
Holdco 4, LLC
|5
|
|
|
|26
|BlackRock
Holdco 6, LLC
|25
|
|
|
|27
|BlackRock
Delaware
Holdings Inc.
|26
|
|
|
|28
|BlackRock Fund
Advisors
|27
|
|
|
|29
|BlackRock
Institutional
Trust Company,
National
Association
|27
|
|
|
|30
|Amethyst
Intermediate
LLC
|11
|
|
|
|31
|Aperio Holdings
LLC
|30
|
|
|
|32
|Aperio Group,
LLC
|31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4%
London am 13.4.2026
14.04.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News