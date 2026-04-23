Wienerberger Aktie

Wienerberger für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 83170 / ISIN: AT0000831706

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23.04.2026 11:45:03

EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG
Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.04.2026 / 11:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

London, 22.4.2026

 

Overview

Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

 

1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments
3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: BlackRock, Inc.
City: Wilmington
Country: U.S.A.
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 21.4.2026

 

6. Total positions
   
% of voting rights
attached to
shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights
through
financial/other
instruments (7.B.1 +
7.B.2)		  
Total of both in %
(7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of
voting rights of
issuer
Resulting situation on the
date on which threshold
was crossed / reached		  
3,95 %		  
1,00 %		  
4,96 %		  
109 497 697
Position of previous
notification (if applicable)		  
3,99 %		  
1,01 %		  
5,01 %		  
 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares
 
ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000831706   4 329 625   3,95 %
SUBTOTAL A 4 329 625 3,95 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
 
Type of instrument		  
Expiration Date		  
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised		  
% of voting rights
Securities Lent N/A N/A 552 827 0,50 %
American
Depository Receipt		 N/A N/A 323 0,00 %
  SUBTOTAL B.1 553 150 0,51 %

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration
Date		 Exercise
Period		 Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting
rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash 543 579 0,50 %
  SUBTOTAL B.2 543 579 0,50 %
 
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
 
No. Name Directly
controlled by No.		 Shares held
directly (%)		 Financial/other
instruments
held  directly (%)		 Total of both
(%)
1 BlackRock, Inc.        
2 BlackRock
Saturn Subco,
LLC		 1      
3 BlackRock
Finance, Inc.		 2      
4 BlackRock
Holdco 2, Inc.		 3      
5 BlackRock
Financial
Management,
Inc.		 4      
6 BlackRock
International
Holdings, Inc.		 5      
7 BR Jersey
International
Holdings L.P.		 6      
8 BlackRock
Australia Holdco
Pty. Ltd.		 7      
9 BlackRock
Investment
Management
(Australia)
Limited		 8      
10 Trident Merger
LLC		 3      
11 BlackRock
Investment
Management,
LLC		 10      
12 BlackRock
Holdco 3, LLC		 7      
13 BlackRock
Cayman 1 LP		 12      
14 BlackRock
Cayman West
Bay Finco
Limited		 13      
15 BlackRock
Cayman West
Bay IV Limited		 14      
16 BlackRock
Group Limited		 15      
17 BlackRock
Investment
Management
(UK) Limited		 16      
18 BlackRock
(Netherlands)
B.V.		 16      
19 BlackRock
Asset
Management
Deutschland AG		 18      
20 BlackRock
Advisors (UK)
Limited		 16      
21 BlackRock
Capital
Holdings, Inc.		 5      
22 BlackRock
Advisors, LLC		 21      
23 BlackRock
Canada
Holdings ULC		 6      
24 BlackRock
Asset
Management
Canada Limited		 23      
25 BlackRock
Holdco 4, LLC		 5      
26 BlackRock
Holdco 6, LLC		 25      
27 BlackRock
Delaware
Holdings Inc.		 26      
28 BlackRock Fund
Advisors		 27      
29 BlackRock
Institutional
Trust Company,
National
Association		 27      
30 Amethyst
Intermediate
LLC		 11      
31 Aperio Holdings
LLC		 30      
32 Aperio Group,
LLC		 31      
           


9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going below 5%.
London am 22.4.2026

 
   

 


23.04.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2313812  23.04.2026 CET/CEST

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