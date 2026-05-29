EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG

Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



29.05.2026 / 11:41 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Warsaw, 27.5.2026 Overview ? Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City: Wilmington, DE

Country: United States of America (USA) 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 25.5.2026 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

1,05 %

3,10 %

4,15 %

109 497 697 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0,67 %

2,80 %

3,46 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000831706 1 150 458 1,05 % US9676621074 234 0,00 % SUBTOTAL A 1 150 692 1,05 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights Securities Lending Open n.a. 1 611 589 1,47 % SUBTOTAL B.1 1 611 589 1,47 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights Swap 17/11/2034 n.a. Cash 1 757 981 1,61 % Call Option 02/06/2026 n.a. Cash 217 0,00 % Call Warrant 31/12/2030 n.a. Cash 20 393 0,02 % SUBTOTAL B.2 1 778 591 1,62 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 2 Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. 1 3 Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited 2 4 Goldman Sachs International 3 0,00 % 1,61 % 1,61 % 5 GSAM Holdings LLC 1 6 Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. 5 0,05 % 0,00 % 0,05 % 7 Goldman Sachs Bank USA 1 8 Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE 7 0,00 % 0,48 % 0,48 % 9 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC 5 10 Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd 9 11 Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd 10 12 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. 11 13 Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. 12 14 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings B.V. 13 15 Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V. 14 0,67 % 0,00 % 0,67 % 16 GSAMI Holdings I LLC 5 17 GSAMI Holdings II Ltd 16 18 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings Ltd 17 19 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International 18 0,18 % 0,00 % 0,18 % 20 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 1 0,15 % 1,02 % 1,17 % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: Please note that the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places. Therefore, there is a possibility of a rounding error. Warsaw am 27.5.2026

29.05.2026 CET/CEST

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