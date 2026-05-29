Wienerberger Aktie
WKN: 83170 / ISIN: AT0000831706
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29.05.2026 11:41:53
EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Warsaw, 27.5.2026
Overview
? Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 25.5.2026
6. Total positions
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
Please note that the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places. Therefore, there is a possibility of a rounding error.
Warsaw am 27.5.2026
29.05.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2335660 29.05.2026 CET/CEST
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