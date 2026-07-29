EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG

Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



29.07.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Zurich, Switzerland, 28.7.2026 Overview ? Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: UBS Group AG

City: Zurich

Country: Switzerland 4. Name of shareholder(s): UBS AG 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 27.7.2026 6. Total positions

% of voting rights

attached to

shares (7.A) % of voting rights

through

financial/other

instruments (7.B.1 +

7.B.2)



Total of both in %

(7.A + 7.B)

Total number of

voting rights of

issuer Resulting situation on the

date on which threshold

was crossed / reached

2,73 %

2,36 %

5,09 %

109 497 697 Position of previous

notification (if applicable)

0,00 %

0,00 %

Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG

2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG

2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000831706 2 987 885 2,73 % SUBTOTAL A 2 987 885 2,73 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights Right of use over

shares n/a At any time 2 095 0,00 % Right to Recall of

Lent shares n/a At any time 1 559 548 1,42 % ADR(US9676621074) n/a At any time 13 0,00 % SUBTOTAL B.1 1 561 656 1,43 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration

Date Exercise

Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting

rights Swaps on Baskets 28/07/2027 ¿

01/01/2031 n/a Cash 1 018 348 0,93 % Long Call Options 04/08/2026 n/a Cash 120 0,00 % SUBTOTAL B.2 1 018 468 0,93 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or

legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an

interest in the (underlying) issuer. ? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural

person or legal entity: No. Name Directly

controlled by No. Shares held

directly (%) Financial/other

instruments

held directly (%) Total of both

(%) 1 UBS Group AG 2 UBS AG 1 3 UBS

Switzerland AG 2 4 UBS Asset

Management

AG 2 5 UBS Asset

Management

Switzerland AG 4 6 UBS Fund

Management

(Switzerland)

AG 5 7 UBS Asset

Management

(Americas) LLC 2 8 UBS Asset

Management

(Europe) S.A. 4 9 UBS Asset

Management

(Singapore) Ltd 4 10 UBS Europe SE 2 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: - Zurich, Switzerland am 28.7.2026

29.07.2026 CET/CEST

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