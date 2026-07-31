Wienerberger Aktie

Wienerberger für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 83170 / ISIN: AT0000831706

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31.07.2026 12:00:04

EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG
Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.07.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

London,  29.7.2026

 

Overview

? Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention
to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Marathon Asset Management Limited
City: London
Country: United Kingdom

4. Name of shareholder(s): 
Brown Brothers Harriman
Bank of New York Mellon
JP Morgan Chase
Northern Trust
HSBC
State Street Bank & Trust Company

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 29.7.2026

 

6. Total positions

   
% of voting rights
attached to
shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights
through
financial/other
instruments (7.B.1 +
7.B.2)		  
 
Total of both in %
(7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of
voting rights of
issuer
Resulting situation on the
date on which threshold
was crossed / reached		  
4,97 %		  
0,00 %		  
4,97 %		  
109 497 697
Position of previous
notification (if applicable)		  
5,10 %		  
 		  
5,10 %		  

 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000831706   5 445 448   4,97 %
SUBTOTAL A 5 445 448 4,97 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1    

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration
Date		 Exercise
Period		 Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting
rights
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2    

 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or
legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an
interest in the (underlying) issuer.

? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural
person or legal entity:

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

The shares referred to in this disclosure correspond to a number of funds and accounts
managed by the portfolio managers under the control of Marathon Asset Management
Limited. Marathon Asset Management controls a total of 6,177,519 shares on behalf of
underlying investors, but only has authority to vote in connection with 5,445,448 of those
shares.

 

 London am  29.7.2026


31.07.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com
LEI Code: 529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31

 
End of News EQS News Service

2374646  31.07.2026 CET/CEST

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