EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG

Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



31.07.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 London, 29.7.2026 Overview ? Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention

to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Marathon Asset Management Limited

City: London

Country: United Kingdom 4. Name of shareholder(s):

Brown Brothers Harriman

Bank of New York Mellon

JP Morgan Chase

Northern Trust

HSBC

State Street Bank & Trust Company 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 29.7.2026 6. Total positions

% of voting rights

attached to

shares (7.A) % of voting rights

through

financial/other

instruments (7.B.1 +

7.B.2)



Total of both in %

(7.A + 7.B)

Total number of

voting rights of

issuer Resulting situation on the

date on which threshold

was crossed / reached

4,97 %

0,00 %

4,97 %

109 497 697 Position of previous

notification (if applicable)

5,10 %



5,10 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG

2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG

2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000831706 5 445 448 4,97 % SUBTOTAL A 5 445 448 4,97 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration

Date Exercise

Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting

rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or

legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an

interest in the (underlying) issuer. ? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural

person or legal entity: 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: The shares referred to in this disclosure correspond to a number of funds and accounts

managed by the portfolio managers under the control of Marathon Asset Management

Limited. Marathon Asset Management controls a total of 6,177,519 shares on behalf of

underlying investors, but only has authority to vote in connection with 5,445,448 of those

shares. London am 29.7.2026

31.07.2026 CET/CEST

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