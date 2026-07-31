Wienerberger Aktie
WKN: 83170 / ISIN: AT0000831706
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31.07.2026 12:00:04
EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
London, 29.7.2026
Overview
? Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention
1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 29.7.2026
6. Total positions
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
The shares referred to in this disclosure correspond to a number of funds and accounts
London am 29.7.2026
31.07.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|LEI Code:
|529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2374646 31.07.2026 CET/CEST
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