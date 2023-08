EQS-PVR: Withdrawal of the release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG distributed on 03/08/2023 / 13:32 CET/CEST

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: DEUTZ AG

Withdrawal of the release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG distributed on 03/08/2023 / 13:32 CET/CEST



03.08.2023 / 15:22 CET/CEST

The publication made by DEUTZ in accordance with section 40 (1) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) dated 03.08.2023 / 13:32 CET/CEST was published in error after the person subject to the notification obligation mentioned under point 3 sent it to us in error. The information published in the aforementioned notification does not refer to DEUTZ AG as issuer, but to JENOPTIK Aktiengesellschaft. For this reason, a withdrawel of the notification is required.

