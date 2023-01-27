27.01.2023 23:20:29

EQS-PVR: Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Zalando SE
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.01.2023 / 23:20 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Zalando SE
Street: Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
Postal code: 10243
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
exercise of instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Jan 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.11 % 0.82 % 4.92 % 263531672
Previous notification 4.25 % 1.28 % 5.53 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000ZAL1111 0 10819101 0 % 4.11 %
Total 10819101 4.11 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Call Option 16.06.2023 at any time 4400 0 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 1790536 0.68 %
    Total 1794936 0.68 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Retail Structured Product From 29.05.2070 to 13.01.2073 at any time Cash 7267 0 %
Equity Swap From 14.02.2023 to 10.07.2024 at any time Cash 324189 0.12 %
Compound Option From 13.10.2023 to 07.05.2025 at any time Cash 19373 0.01 %
Retail Structured Product - Note 13.10.2023 at any time Cash 265 0 %
Convertible Bond 06.08.2025 at any time Physical 5707 0 %
      Total 356801 0.14 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3.98 % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
ETCM Holdings, LLC % % %
E*TRADE Securities LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
The notification was triggered mainly due to an exercise of instruments and in addition a disposal of shares with voting rights by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc and a disposal of client securities over which Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC had a right of use. 

Date
25 Jan 2023


27.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1545851  27.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1545851&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Zalandomehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Zalandomehr Analysen

26.01.23 Zalando Outperform RBC Capital Markets
18.01.23 Zalando Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.01.23 Zalando Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.01.23 Zalando Halten DZ BANK
13.01.23 Zalando Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Zalando 43,20 -0,35% Zalando

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhiger letzter Handelstag der Woche: ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen tendierten etwas höher
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich im Freitagshandel von seiner freundlichen Seite. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt pendelte in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie. An der Wall Street ging es freundlich zu. Vor dem Wochenende ging es an den Märkten in Fernost leicht aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen