17.10.2024 15:00:03

EQS-PVR: Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Zalando SE
Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.10.2024 / 15:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Zalando SE
Street: Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
Postal code: 10243
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
10 Oct 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.68 % 0.85 % 4.52 % 263897115
Previous notification 3.92 % 0.83 % 4.75 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000ZAL1111 0 9702147 0 % 3.68 %
Total 9702147 3.68 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Call Option From 20.12.2024 to 19.12.2025 at any time 481400 0.18 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 1597845 0.61 %
    Total 2079245 0.79 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Put Option From 20.12.2024 to 19.12.2025 at any time Physical 127500 0.05 %
Retail Structured Product From 18.06.2071 to 24.09.2074 at any time Cash 18741 0.01 %
Equity Swap 14.02.2025 at any time Cash 37 0 %
Compound Option 17.01.2025 at any time Cash 9002 0 %
Retail Structured Product - Note 17.01.2025 at any time Cash 1371 0 %
      Total 156651 0.06 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
The notification was triggered in part due to a disposal of shares with voting rights, in addition to a disposal of client securities over which Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc had a right of use. 

Date
16 Oct 2024


17.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2010715  17.10.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2010715&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Zalandomehr Nachrichten

DAX 40-Papier Zalando-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Zalando-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen

Lukrative Zalando-Anlage? Das wäre der Gewinn bei einem frühen Einstieg in Zalando gewesen.

09:00
 EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Dr. Astrid Arndt, Acquisition of 1079 shares in Zalando SE by exercising virtual ZOP shares under the Zalando Ownership Plan 2021 (EQS Group)
09:00
 EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Dr. Astrid Arndt, Erwerb von 1079 Aktien an der Zalando SE durch Ausübung von virtuellen ZOP Shares aus dem Zalando Ownership Plan 2021 (EQS Group)
17.10.24
 EQS-PVR: Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
17.10.24
 EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Dr. Astrid Arndt, Acquisition of 644 shares in Zalando SE by exercising virtual Performance Shares under the Zalando Ownership Plan 2019 (EQS Group)
17.10.24
 EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Dr. Astrid Arndt, Erwerb von 644 Aktien an der Zalando SE durch Ausübung von virtuellen Performance Shares aus dem Zalando Ownership Plan 2019 (EQS Group)
16.10.24
 EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Dr. Sandra Dembeck, Acquisition of 7704 shares in Zalando SE by exercising virtual ZOP Shares under the Zalando Ownership Plan 2021/2022 (EQS Group)
16.10.24
 EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Dr. Sandra Dembeck, Erwerb von 7704 Aktien an der Zalando SE durch Ausübung von virtuellen ZOP Shares aus dem Zalando Ownership Plan 2021/2022 (EQS Group)
16.10.24
 EQS-PVR: Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)

Analysen zu Zalandomehr Analysen

14.10.24 Zalando Add Baader Bank
14.10.24 Zalando Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11.10.24 Zalando Buy Warburg Research
11.10.24 Zalando Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11.10.24 Zalando Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Zalando 30,28 0,20% Zalando

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher - Hang Seng legt zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag mit Gewinnen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt höher notiert. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag in Grün.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen