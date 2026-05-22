Zalando Aktie
WKN DE: ZAL111 / ISIN: DE000ZAL1111
|
22.05.2026 12:53:23
EQS-PVR: Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Zalando SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
22.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zalando SE
|Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.zalando.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2331738 22.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Zalando
|
16:04
|ROUNDUP: Vergleich zu Einigungsstelle für Zalando geschlossen (dpa-AFX)
|
12:53
|EQS-PVR: Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
12:27
|LUS-DAX aktuell: LUS-DAX in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|XETRA-Handel: DAX am Freitagmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
09:58
|EQS-PVR: Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
09:29
|LUS-DAX aktuell: LUS-DAX präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart leichter (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: Zum Start Pluszeichen im DAX (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: DAX fällt schlussendlich zurück (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Zalando
|18.05.26
|Zalando Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.05.26
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.26
|Zalando Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.05.26
|Zalando Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.05.26
|Zalando Buy
|UBS AG
|18.05.26
|Zalando Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.05.26
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.26
|Zalando Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.05.26
|Zalando Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.05.26
|Zalando Buy
|UBS AG
|18.05.26
|Zalando Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.05.26
|Zalando Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.05.26
|Zalando Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.05.26
|Zalando Buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|Zalando Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.01.26
|Zalando Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.01.26
|Zalando Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.12.25
|Zalando Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|19.06.25
|Zalando Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.02.25
|Zalando Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.05.26
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.05.26
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.26
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.04.26
|Zalando Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|17.04.26
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Zalando
|20,81
|0,87%
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