EQS-PVR: ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ZEAL Network SE

ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



09.02.2023 / 15:57 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: ZEAL Network SE Street: Straßenbahnring 11 Postal code: 20251 City: Hamburg

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Oliver Jaster

Date of birth: 14 Jan 1970

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Cassio I GmbH & Co. KG

Othello Vier Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG

MAX Automation SE



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 08 Feb 2023

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 35.17 % 0.00 % 35.17 % 22396070 Previous notification 35.17 % 0.00 % 35.17 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000ZEAL241 0 7875610 0.00 % 35.17 % Total 7875610 35.17 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Oliver Jaster % % % Günther SE % % % Günther Holding SE % % % Othello Vier Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG 35.17 % % 35.17 % - % % % Oliver Jaster % % % Günther SE % % % Günther Holding SE % % % Günther Holding Immobilien GmbH & Co. KG % % % Günther Consulting GmbH % % % Othello Vier Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG 35.17 % % 35.17 % - % % % Oliver Jaster % % % Günther SE % % % Günther Holding SE % % % Günther Holding Immobilien Management GmbH % % % Günther Holding Immobilien GmbH & Co. KG % % % Günther Consulting GmbH % % % Othello Vier Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG 35.17 % % 35.17 % - % % % Oliver Jaster % % % Günther SE % % % Günther Holding SE % % % Othello Drei Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG 35.17 % % 35.17 % - % % % Oliver Jaster % % % Günther SE % % % Günther Holding SE % % % Othello Drei Beteiligungs-Management GmbH % % % Othello Drei Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG 35.17 % % 35.17 % - % % % Oliver Jaster % % % Günther Vermögens- und Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG % % % Cassio I GmbH & Co. KG 29.47 % % 29.47 % - % % % Oliver Jaster % % % Günther Vermögens- und Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG % % % Cassio I Management GmbH % % % Cassio I GmbH & Co. KG 29.47 % % 29.47 % - % % % Oliver Jaster % % % Günther Vermögens- und Beteiligungs Management GmbH % % % Günther Vermögens- und Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG % % % Cassio I GmbH & Co. KG 29.47 % % 29.47 % - % % % Oliver Jaster % % % Günther Vermögens- und Beteiligungs Management GmbH % % % Günther Vermögens- und Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG % % % Cassio I Management GmbH % % % Cassio I GmbH & Co. KG 29.47 % % 29.47 % - % % % Oliver Jaster % % % Günther SE % % % Günther Holding SE % % % Orpheus Capital II GmbH & Co. KG % % % MAX Automation SE 31.82 % % 31.82 % - % % % Oliver Jaster % % % Günther SE % % % Günther Holding SE % % % Orpheus Capital II Management GmbH % % % Orpheus Capital II GmbH & Co. KG % % % MAX Automation SE 31.82 % % 31.82 % - % % % Oliver Jaster % % % Günther SE % % % Günther Holding SE % % % LS Digital & Management Services GmbH & Co. KG % % % MAX Automation SE 31.82 % % 31.82 % - % % % Oliver Jaster % % % Günther SE % % % Günther Holding SE % % % Orpheus Capital II Management GmbH % % % LS Digital & Management Services GmbH & Co. KG % % % MAX Automation SE 31.82 % % 31.82 % - % % % Oliver Jaster % % % Günther SE % % % Günther Holding SE % % % Othello Drei Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG 35.17 % % 35.17 % MAX Automation SE 31.82 % % 31.82 % - % % % Oliver Jaster % % % Günther SE % % % Günther Holding SE % % % Othello Drei BeteiligungsManagement GmbH % % % Othello Drei Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG 35.17 % % 35.17 % MAX Automation SE 31.82 % % 31.82 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Mutual attribution of voting rights on the one hand between MAX Automation SE, Othello Drei Bet. GmbH & Co. KG and Othello Vier Bet. GmbH & Co. KG and, on the other hand, between Cassio I GmbH & Co. KG, Walter Manfred Günther, Othello Drei Bet. GmbH & Co. KG and Othello Vier Bet. GmbH & Co. KG on the basis of voting pooling agreements.

Date

09 Feb 2023

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

09.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

