EQS-PVR: ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

On 1 August 2023, we received the following notification from UBS Group AG on behalf of itself and UBS AG:

We hereby notify you of the required details pursuant to section 43 (1) WpHG, as the voting interest of UBS Group AG and UBS AG (together the UBS Companies) in ZEAL Network SE has reached and exceeded the threshold of 15% pursuant to section 33 WpHG and section 34 WpHG.

A. Objectives of the acquisition of voting rights (section 43 (1) sentence 3 WpHG)

With regard to the voting rights held directly and indirectly by us or attributed to us pursuant to section 43, para. 1, sentence 3 WpHG, we make the following statements on the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights:

The investment does not serve the implementation of strategic objectives, nor the generation of trading profits of a UBS company.

None of the UBS companies currently intends to acquire further voting rights in ZEAL Network SE by purchase or otherwise within the next 12 months. This does not include acquisitions in the course of the normal activities of a globally active financial services company.

An influence on the composition of the administrative, management and supervisory bodies of ZEAL Network SE is currently not sought.

A significant change in the capital structure of ZEAL Network SE, in particular with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy, is not currently being sought.

B. Origin of the funds used to acquire the voting rights (section 43 (1) sentence 4 WpHG)

With regard to the origin of the funds used, we would like to inform you that the acquisition or attribution of voting rights by the UBS companies took place within the scope of their activities for clients as part of their normal business activities. No own or borrowed funds were used to finance the acquisition of voting rights.