EQS-PVR: ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ZEAL Network SE

ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



26.05.2026 / 09:43 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



On 22 May 2026, we received the following notification from Morgan Stanley: Referring to the voting rights notification dated 22/05/2026 notifying that Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, USA, has exceeded the threshold of 15% of the voting rights in ZEAL NETWORK SE on 19/05/2026, we hereby make the following notification pursuant to Sec. 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz): The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification threshold of 15% of the voting rights in ZEAL NETWORK SE did not serve the purpose of strategic goals; rather it was made in the context of client facilitation.

Morgan Stanley may in the next 12 months acquire further voting rights in ZEAL NETWORK SE, in particular in the context of client facilitation.

Morgan Stanley does not intend to influence the composition of the management board, supervisory board or any other administrative body of ZEAL NETWORK SE.

Morgan Stanley does not intend to cause a significant change in the capital structure of ZEAL NETWORK SE, in particular not of the ratio between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.

The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification threshold of 15% of the voting rights in ZEAL NETWORK SE resulted from and/or was made in the context of client facilitation. The increase was financed by a combination of external and Morgan Stanley own funds.

26.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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