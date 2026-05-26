ZEAL Network Aktie
WKN DE: ZEAL24 / ISIN: DE000ZEAL241
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26.05.2026 09:43:33
EQS-PVR: ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ZEAL Network SE
On 22 May 2026, we received the following notification from Morgan Stanley:
Referring to the voting rights notification dated 22/05/2026 notifying that Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, USA, has exceeded the threshold of 15% of the voting rights in ZEAL NETWORK SE on 19/05/2026, we hereby make the following notification pursuant to Sec. 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz):
26.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ZEAL Network SE
|Straßenbahnring 11
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.zealnetwork.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2333314 26.05.2026 CET/CEST
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