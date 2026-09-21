EQS-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: Blitz 26-877 GmbH (zukünftig Sazerac Germany Holding GmbH)

EQS-WpÜG: Blitz 26-877 GmbH (zukünftig Sazerac Germany Holding GmbH) / Takeover Offer

Takeover Offer / Target company: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: Blitz 26-877 GmbH (zukünftig Sazerac Germany Holding GmbH)



21.09.2026 / 07:15 CET/CEST

Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Blitz 26-877 GmbH (in future: Sazerac Germany Holding GmbH)

Publication of the decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer pursuant to Section 10 paras. 1 and 3 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG) in conjunction with Sections 29 para. 1 and 34 WpÜG

Bidder:



Blitz 26-877 GmbH (in future: Sazerac Germany Holding GmbH)

c/o LARK Rechtsanwälte Partnerschaft mbB

Maximilianstraße 35

80539 Munich

Germany

Target Company:

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

Ritterstraße 7

49740 Haselünne

Germany

registered in the commercial register of the local court of Osnabrück under HRB 120444

WKN: 520160 / ISIN: DE0005201602

Blitz 26-877 GmbH (in future: Sazerac Germany Holding GmbH) (the “Bidder”), a 100% holding company of Sazerac Company, Inc., has decided today to offer to all shareholders of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (the “Company”) to acquire all of the Company’s no-par value bearer shares (the “Berentzen Shares”) in exchange for a cash payment of EUR 5.55 per Berentzen Share by way of a voluntary public takeover offer (the “Takeover Offer”).

The Bidder, the Company and Sazerac Company, Inc. entered into a business combination agreement today, setting forth the material terms of the Takeover Offer as well as the parties’ mutual intentions and common understanding regarding the Takeover Offer.

The Takeover Offer will provide for a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share and will be subject to customary closing conditions. Regulatory approvals are not required. Closing of the Takeover Offer is expected to occur in Q4 2026.

The offer document and other announcements regarding the Takeover Offer will be published online at www.sazerac-offer.com.

Important Notice

This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of the Company. The Takeover Offer itself, as well as its terms and conditions and other provisions relating to the Takeover Offer, will be disclosed in the offer document only after the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bafin) has authorized the publication of the offer document. Investors and holders of the Company’s shares are strongly advised to carefully read the offer document and all other documents related to the Takeover Offer as soon as they are made public, as they will contain important information.

The Takeover Offer will be governed exclusively by the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and certain applicable provisions of the securities laws of the United States of America.

Munich, September 21, 2026

Blitz 26-877 GmbH (in future: Sazerac Germany Holding GmbH)