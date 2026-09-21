Berentzen-Gruppe Aktie
WKN DE: 520160 / ISIN: DE0005201602
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21.09.2026 07:15:13
EQS-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: Blitz 26-877 GmbH (zukünftig Sazerac Germany Holding GmbH)
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EQS-WpÜG: Blitz 26-877 GmbH (zukünftig Sazerac Germany Holding GmbH) / Takeover Offer
Blitz 26-877 GmbH (in future: Sazerac Germany Holding GmbH)
Publication of the decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer pursuant to Section 10 paras. 1 and 3 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG) in conjunction with Sections 29 para. 1 and 34 WpÜG
Bidder:
Blitz 26-877 GmbH (in future: Sazerac Germany Holding GmbH)
c/o LARK Rechtsanwälte Partnerschaft mbB
Maximilianstraße 35
80539 Munich
Germany
Target Company:
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
Ritterstraße 7
49740 Haselünne
Germany
registered in the commercial register of the local court of Osnabrück under HRB 120444
WKN: 520160 / ISIN: DE0005201602
Blitz 26-877 GmbH (in future: Sazerac Germany Holding GmbH) (the “Bidder”), a 100% holding company of Sazerac Company, Inc., has decided today to offer to all shareholders of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (the “Company”) to acquire all of the Company’s no-par value bearer shares (the “Berentzen Shares”) in exchange for a cash payment of EUR 5.55 per Berentzen Share by way of a voluntary public takeover offer (the “Takeover Offer”).
The Bidder, the Company and Sazerac Company, Inc. entered into a business combination agreement today, setting forth the material terms of the Takeover Offer as well as the parties’ mutual intentions and common understanding regarding the Takeover Offer.
The Takeover Offer will provide for a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share and will be subject to customary closing conditions. Regulatory approvals are not required. Closing of the Takeover Offer is expected to occur in Q4 2026.
The offer document and other announcements regarding the Takeover Offer will be published online at www.sazerac-offer.com.
Important Notice
This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of the Company. The Takeover Offer itself, as well as its terms and conditions and other provisions relating to the Takeover Offer, will be disclosed in the offer document only after the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bafin) has authorized the publication of the offer document. Investors and holders of the Company’s shares are strongly advised to carefully read the offer document and all other documents related to the Takeover Offer as soon as they are made public, as they will contain important information.
The Takeover Offer will be governed exclusively by the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and certain applicable provisions of the securities laws of the United States of America.
Munich, September 21, 2026
Blitz 26-877 GmbH (in future: Sazerac Germany Holding GmbH)
End of WpÜG announcement
21.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
2401546 21.09.2026 CET/CEST
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