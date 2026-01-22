EQT AB FY25 Net Income Down On Weak Revenues; EBITDA, Margin Rise; To Buy Coller Capital

(RTTNews) - EQT AB (EQT.ST), a Swedish investment company, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2025 net profit declined from last year with weak revenues. However, EBITDA, a key earnings metric, and margin improved year-over-year.

Separately, EQT said it has signed an agreement to acquire secondaries firm Coller Capital for base consideration of $3.2 billion, to be funded through newly issued EQT shares. Further, up to $500 million in contingent consideration will be funded in cash.

The transaction is expected to be mid-single-digit accretive to EQT's fee-related earnings.

In fiscal 2025, EQT's net income amounted to 728 million euros, lower than last year's 776 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.618 euro, compared to 0.656 euro a year ago.

Adjusted net income was 1.32 billion euros, compared to prior year's 1.12 billion euros. Adjusted earnings per share were 1.122 euros, compared to 0.942 euro last year.

EBITDA grew to 1.38 billion euros from 1.32 billion euros last year. EBITDA margin improved to 52 percent from prior year's 50 percent. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 1.64 billion euros, compared to 1.36 billion euros a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 60 percent, up from 58 percent last year.

In the year, total revenue dropped to 2.63 billion euros from prior year's 2.65 billion euros. Adjusted revenue amounted to 2.73 billion euros, compared to 2.36 billion euros last year.

The Board proposed a dividend per share of 5.00 Swedish Kronor, higher than previous year's 4.30 kronor. The dividend will be paid in two installments, 2.50 kronor each, in May 2026 and December 2026.

