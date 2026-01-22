EQT Aktie
WKN DE: A2PQ7G / ISIN: SE0012853455
|
22.01.2026 07:31:43
EQT AB FY25 Net Income Down On Weak Revenues; EBITDA, Margin Rise; To Buy Coller Capital
(RTTNews) - EQT AB (EQT.ST), a Swedish investment company, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2025 net profit declined from last year with weak revenues. However, EBITDA, a key earnings metric, and margin improved year-over-year.
Separately, EQT said it has signed an agreement to acquire secondaries firm Coller Capital for base consideration of $3.2 billion, to be funded through newly issued EQT shares. Further, up to $500 million in contingent consideration will be funded in cash.
The transaction is expected to be mid-single-digit accretive to EQT's fee-related earnings.
In fiscal 2025, EQT's net income amounted to 728 million euros, lower than last year's 776 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.618 euro, compared to 0.656 euro a year ago.
Adjusted net income was 1.32 billion euros, compared to prior year's 1.12 billion euros. Adjusted earnings per share were 1.122 euros, compared to 0.942 euro last year.
EBITDA grew to 1.38 billion euros from 1.32 billion euros last year. EBITDA margin improved to 52 percent from prior year's 50 percent. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 1.64 billion euros, compared to 1.36 billion euros a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 60 percent, up from 58 percent last year.
In the year, total revenue dropped to 2.63 billion euros from prior year's 2.65 billion euros. Adjusted revenue amounted to 2.73 billion euros, compared to 2.36 billion euros last year.
The Board proposed a dividend per share of 5.00 Swedish Kronor, higher than previous year's 4.30 kronor. The dividend will be paid in two installments, 2.50 kronor each, in May 2026 and December 2026.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EQT
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu EQT
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EQT
|35,07
|1,65%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEntspannung im Grönland-Streit: ATX schließt nach Rekordhoch weit im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Wall Street schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Donnerstag zu. An der Wall Street ging es nach oben. Am Donnerstag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes auf grünem Terrain.