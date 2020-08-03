EQT Donates More Than $200,000 to Local First Responders

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of EQT Corporation's continuing efforts to financially support communities in its core operational footprint, today the Company announced $210,000 in donations to local first responders. The donations were made to 21 volunteer fire departments identified as a primary first responder in the Company's current operations areas.

The following departments each received a $10,000 donation:

Amwell Township Volunteer Fire Department, Washington County, PA

B.A.N.C.S. Volunteer Fire Department, Doddridge County, WV

Center Township Volunteer Fire Company, Greene County, PA

Claysville Fire Company, Washington County, PA

Cokeburg Volunteer Fire Department, Washington County, PA

Cumberland Trail Fire District, Belmont County, OH

Ellsworth Volunteer Fire Department, Washington County, PA

Fallowfield Township Fire Company, Washington County, PA

Forward Township Volunteer Fire Company, Allegheny County, PA

Hundred Volunteer Fire Department, Wetzel County, WV

Jacksonburg Volunteer Fire Department, Wetzel County, WV

Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company, Greene County, PA

Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department, Washington County, PA

Marianna Fire Company, Washington County, PA

New Freeport Volunteer Fire Company, Greene County, PA

Richeyville Fire Company, Washington County, PA

Smith Township Volunteer Fire Department, Belmont County, OH

Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Company, Greene County, PA

Waynesburg Franklin Volunteer Fire Company, Greene County, PA

West Finley Township Fire Company, Washington County, PA

Wileyville Volunteer Fire Department, Wetzel County, WV

"The past several months have been tough for many local volunteer departments due to the cancellation or postponement of many fundraisers and community events," said Mike Lauderbaugh, Vice President of Environmental, Health & Safety with EQT Corporation. "While these donations would have happened, regardless of the pandemic, we want to pay special attention to and recognize all that these men and women do on a daily basis to keep our communities safe."

"Covering the costs of needed equipment is becoming harder and harder every day. The cost of a new fire truck has almost doubled in the past twenty-five years," said Jeff Marshall, Chief of the Waynesburg Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Company. "We are always looking for partners to assist us in staying up to date with our equipment needs. EQT has historically been just that, an excellent partner that is there when needed. This donation will go to offset the cost of our new fire truck and the equipment that will be stored on that truck. As always EQT is there for us when needed."

