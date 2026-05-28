Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.05.2026 15:05:15

EQT Partners With Google Cloud To Advance AI Transformations Among Its Portfolio Companies

(RTTNews) - Thursday, EQT Corporation (EQT) along with Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) Google Cloud a new partnership poised to accelerate AI transformations among the former's global portfolio companies.

Under this partnership, EQT will provide its portfolio companies with streamlined access to technology and expertise to help them more rapidly build and deploy AI agents across their businesses.

Meanwhile, forward-deployed engineers from Google will work closely with EQT's internal AI transformation team to more rapidly deploy these technologies, securely and safely.

"By partnering with Google Cloud, we are expanding access to the technology, architecture, and expertise our companies need to accelerate AI adoption responsibly, and at scale, while helping management teams future-proof their businesses to be more adaptive, resilient, and competitive in an increasingly AI-driven economy," said Bert Janssens, Co-Head of Private Capital Europe & North America at EQT.

In the pre-market hours, EQT is trading at $55.45, up 0.50 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EQT Corp

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)

mehr Analysen
04.05.26 Alphabet C Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.04.26 Alphabet C Buy Deutsche Bank AG
16.02.26 Alphabet C Kaufen DZ BANK
20.01.26 Alphabet C Neutral UBS AG
20.11.25 Alphabet C Kaufen DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet A (ex Google) 335,00 0,13% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 331,65 0,21% Alphabet C (ex Google)
EQT Corp 47,28 -0,19% EQT Corp