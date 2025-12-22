EQT Aktie
WKN DE: A0RFZL / ISIN: US26884L1098
|
22.12.2025 14:41:11
EQT Real Estate Acquires I-78 Commerce Center In Central Pennsylvania
(RTTNews) - EQT Real Estate announced that the EQT Real Estate Industrial Core-Plus Fund IV has acquired I-78 Commerce Center, a cross-dock distribution center located in Berks County, Pennsylvania. The facility features 40-foot clear heights, 590-foot building depth, and a 185-foot truck court, along with 123 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, and parking for 156 trailers.
Matthew Brodnik, Chief Investment Officer at EQT Real Estate, said: "This acquisition adds yet another high-quality asset to our logistics portfolio in one of the most supply-contrained and strategically located distribution markets in the U.S., with the facility's design and location positioning it well to serve both regional and national demand."
