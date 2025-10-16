16.10.2025 18:22:48

EQT Reports Gross Inflows Of EUR 2 Bln In Q3

(RTTNews) - EQT AB (publ) (EQBBF.PK), Thursday announced third-quarter financial results, reporting gross inflows of 2 billion euros, primarily driven by closed out commitments from BPEA IX and selected other funds.

FAUM increased to 139 billion euros in the quarter from 134 billion euros, whereas total AUM amounted to 267 billion euros compared to 246 billion euros in the previous year.

Total investments by the EQT funds amounted to ??5?? billion euros during the period, which was approximately 2 billion euros higher than in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the company expects to execute share buyback programs twice a year to offset the dilution impact from EQT's equity incentive programs.

Currently, EQT is trading at $35.75 on the OTC Markets.

