EQT Aktie

EQT für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PQ7G / ISIN: SE0012853455

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.12.2025 08:02:10

EQT To Acquire A-Train AB, Operator Of Arlanda Express

(RTTNews) - EQT announced that the EQT Active Core Infrastructure I fund ("EQT") has agreed to acquire 100% of A-Train AB, the operator of the Arlanda express high-speed rail service, from its current shareholders.

Arlanda express is Sweden's premier high-speed airport rail connection, linking Greater Stockholm—home to approximately 2.5 million people—with Arlanda Airport in just 18 minutes. A-Train operates under a public-private partnership (PPP) concession with the Swedish state, which grants long-term rights to use the rail link between Stockholm and Arlanda Airport and operate the shuttle service until 2050.

EQT said it intends to support A-Train with an active long-term ownership approach focused on enhancing customer experience and driving operational improvements.

In addition, EQT will back A-Train's ongoing SEK 3 billion investment programme to introduce a new high-speed train fleet by around 2030. This upgrade will increase seat capacity by more than 50%.

The acquisition remains subject to customary regulatory approvals as well as approval from Arlandabanan Infrastructure AB.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EQTmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu EQTmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EQT 32,31 2,77% EQT

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 51
20.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.12.25 KW 51: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.12.25 KW 51: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX am Montag mit kleinem Plus erwartet -- DAX vor ruhiger Eröffnung -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt deuten sich zum Wochenstart leichte Gewinne an, während der deutsche Leitindex wenig bewegt erwartet wird. Am Montag präsentieren sich die Börsen in Fernost freundlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen