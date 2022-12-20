EQT To Buy Madison Energy Investments

(RTTNews) - EQT announced on Tuesday that the EQT Infrastructure VI fund has agreed to acquire Madison Energy Investments from affiliates of Stonepeak Partners LP.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Vienna, VA, Madison Energy is a developer, owner, and operator of distributed solar and energy storage projects for commercial and industrial and community-based customers within the US.

EQT Infrastructure will support the MEI management team and platform by providing access to growth capital to accelerate the deployment of distributed solar and storage assets, offering EQT's in-house digital expertise to further digitize the organization, and expanding MEI's reach across a broader customer base.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals and is expected to close in first quarter of 2023. With the acquisition of MEI, EQT Infrastructure VI will be 0-5 percent invested based on its target fund size.