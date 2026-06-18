Occidental Petroleum Aktie
WKN: 851921 / ISIN: US6745991058
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18.06.2026 17:52:06
EQT vs. Occidental Petroleum: Which Energy Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Energy markets are shifting as global demand for natural gas grows alongside new carbon capture initiatives. Choosing between EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) requires weighing regional dominance against global diversification.EQT operates as a pure-play natural gas leader, while Occidental maintains a broader reach across oil and world markets. Both companies are navigating a volatile commodity landscape but offer distinct paths for investors looking to capture value in the evolving energy landscape of 2026.EQT is a vertically integrated natural gas company that focuses its upstream and transmission work within the Appalachian Basin. The company manages its own contract and hedging strategies through EQT Energy, LLC, and relies on several third-party midstream partners for processing. It sells natural gas to a variety of utilities and industrial buyers across North America as the global landscape shifts toward renewable energy stocks and cleaner alternatives.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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