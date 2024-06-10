Equasens: ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - MEETING NOTICE - ON-LINE AVAILABILITY OF MEETING MATERIALS

Villers-lès-Nancy, 10 June 2024 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)

EQUASENS hereby provides notice to shareholders of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 5.30 pm at the Company’s registered office located in Villers-lès-Nancy (Technopôle de Nancy-Brabois - 5 Allée de Saint Cloud).

The original French language version of the agenda and the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors to the Ordinary Annual General Meeting were published in the French publication for legal announcements (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on 17 May, 2024 (https://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/pages/balo-annonce-unitaire/?q.id=id_annonce:20240517240156460).

The Meeting Notice was published on the June 7, 2024 in the BALO (https://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/pages/balo-annonce-unitaire/?q.id=id_annonce:20240607240238969) and in the Official Journal "Les Tablettes Lorraines” (https://www.tabletteslorraines.fr/annonce-legale/20240607130128-318031-000091248807) including the procedures for participating and voting and the main methods to exercise shareholders’ rights.

Both of these notices are available on the Company’s website: www.equasens.com.

Pursuant to article R. 22-10-23 of the French commercial code, EQUASENS has also made available, since June 5, 2024, all the documents and information prescribed by this article and the voting form on its website www.equasens.com - Section Investisseurs, Assemblée Générale tab. The English version of these documents is available on the company's website, by clicking on the EN icon in the Investors section: https://equasens.com/en/shareholders-meetings/ .

For the purpose of communications between the Company and its shareholders, it is strongly recommended that requests or documents be sent, in priority, by email, to the following address: actionnaires@equasens.com.

About Group Equasens

With more than 1,300 employees, Equasens Group is today a key player in the European healthcare sector, providing software solutions to all healthcare professionals (pharmacists, primary care practitioners, hospitals, Hospital-at-Home structures, retirement homes, health centres) in both primary and secondary care sectors.

With operations in France, Germany, Great Britain, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, and Luxembourg, Equasens Group today brings together healthcare professionals within a unique ecosystem in France and Europe benefiting people by making available the very best of technology.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment B

Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable

Included in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and the European Rising Tech label

Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service ("Service à Règlement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME)

ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Ticker Code: EQS

Get all the news about the Equasens Group www.equasens.com and on LinkedIn

