Equasens: Changes in the Equasens Group Executive Committee

Villers-lès-Nancy, 27 December 2023 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

Changes in the Equasens Group Executive Committee

Equasens Group, a leading healthcare software publisher (Euronext Paris™ - Compartment A - ISIN: FR 0012882389 - Ticker: EQS), announces a change in its Executive Committee with effect from 1 January 2024.

Damien VALICON becomes the new head of the Pharmagest Division

Damien VALICON, currently manager of the Medical Solutions Division, will now head up the Pharmagest Division. In this new role, he will be responsible for maintaining the commercial momentum of Pharmacie France and ASCA, supporting the growth of our European subsidiaries (PHARMAGEST Belgium, PHARMAGEST Luxembourg, PHARMAGEST Italia and the recently created PHARMAGEST Germany), as well as the development of compliance solutions with MULTIMEDS and iMEDS, and the new ATOOPHARM e-learning business.

Dominique GOURSAUD is appointed as head of the Medical Solutions Division

Dominique GOURSAUD, currently Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer, will now head up the Medical Solutions Division. In this new capacity, he will continue to strengthen the Division's sales organization and develop its service offering.

Noëlle STOULIG is appointed as the new head of Communications for the Equasens Group.

Noëlle STOULIG, currently European Marketing Manager for the Pharmagest Division, is appointed Director of Communications for Equasens Group. In this capacity, she will be responsible for spearheading the Group's global communications and brand strategy, both internally and externally.

The functions of the other members of the Executive Committee remain unchanged.

The missions of Grégoire DE ROTALIER, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Manager of the Axigate Link Division, Nicolas LAFON, Manager of the Fintech Division, Franck FAVIER, Manager of the e-Connect Division, Frédérique SCHMIDT, Chief Financial Officer, and Sabrina GHARBI, Chief Human Resources Officer, remain unchanged.

Denis SUPPLISSON, Chief Executive Officer of Equasens Group, declares: "The mission of this new Executive Committee, one-third of whom are now women, will be to accelerate the Group's growth momentum and closely monitor potential acquisition opportunities, in accordance with the strategy defined by the Group's Board of Directors.”

About Group Equasens

Founded more than 35 years ago, Equasens Group, which now has more than 1400 employees in Europe, is the leading publisher of software solutions for the healthcare industry in terms of the diversity of its business applications and market share.

Equasens Group’s specialised business applications facilitate the day-to-day work of healthcare professionals and their teams, working in private practice, collaborative medical structures or healthcare establishments. The Group also provides comprehensive support to healthcare professionals in the transformation of their profession by developing electronic equipment, digital solutions and healthcare robotics, as well as financing and training adapted to their specific needs.

And reflecting the spirit of its tagline "more technology for more humanity", the Group is a leading provider of interoperability solutions that improve coordination between healthcare professionals, their communications and data exchange resulting in better patient care and a more efficient healthcare system.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment A

Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable

Included in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and the European Rising Tech label

Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service ("Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME).

ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Ticker Code: EQS

Get all the news about the Equasens Group www.equasens.com and on LinkedIn

