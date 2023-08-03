EQUASENS GROUP: H1 2023 revenue: up 9% to €112.62m

Villers-lès-Nancy, 3 August 2023 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

H1 2023 revenue:

up 9% to €112.62m

Growth by all Divisions , with the exception of FINTECH, which nonetheless benefited from an upturn in Q2.

with the exception of FINTECH, which nonetheless benefited from an upturn in Q2. Effects of the French Digital Healthcare investment programme ( Ségur du Numérique en Santé ) The Group is continuing to install solutions qualifying for the Ségur French Digital Healthcare investment programme: €2m at 30 June 2023. Sales revenues from the recurring portion of the Ségur programme: €0.6m.



(€m) H1 2022 H1 2023 Change



2023 / 2022 Q1 49.36 56.25 +14% (*) Q2 54.21 56.37 +4% H1 103.57 112.62 9%

(*) Strong growth in Q1 reflecting a favourable comparison base (restructuring of the electronic labelling activity).

As a reminder, to streamline business operations, organisational changes were implemented in H1 involving business transfers between Divisions:

After buying out the minority interests, MULTIMEDS (Ireland) and I-MEDS (Germany) were transferred to the PHARMAGEST Division (Compliance segment) and CAREMEDS (United Kingdom) joined the AXIGATE LINK Division (Nursing Home segment);

The ICT company developing MEDILINK, a solution for health centres and regional health professional communities, has joined forces with the MEDICAL SOLUTIONS Division to expand PROKOV EDITIONS' range.

Plus recent acquisitions:

ATOOPHARM joined the PHARMAGEST Division,

SPEECH2SENSE and PRATILOG are now part of the MEDICAL SOLUTIONS Division.

Consolidated for the first time in Q2, revenue generated by these entities was not material at 30 June 2023.

H1 2023 business highlights

The PHARMAGEST Division reported sales of €83.7m, up 9% from H1 2022 While growth by the PHARMAGEST Division was more subdued in Q2, revenue remained strong at €83.7m at 30 June 2023, up from €76.7m in 2022. The growth drivers remained unchanged, with strong momentum in the electronic labelling market and, in Italy, new pharmacy software solutions. This Division accounted for 74% of Equasens Group's total revenue.

The AXIGATE LINK Division recorded revenue of €14.9m, up 6% from H1 2022, driven in particular by the long-standing Nursing Homes and Home Hospital business. This Division accounted for 13% of Equasens Group's total revenue.

The E-CONNECT Division had revenue of €8.1m, up 10% from H1 2022. Q2’s excellent performance (+17% to €4.1m) confirmed the benefits of the new industrial strategy of diversifying production sourcing enabling the Division to respond more rapidly to market needs. This Division accounted for 7% of Equasens Group's total revenue.





had revenue of €8.1m, up 10% from H1 2022. The MEDICAL SOLUTIONS Division reported revenue of €4.9m, up 13% on H1 2022 largely in response to the success of the latest version of the MédiStory software.



This Division accounted for 4% of Equasens Group's total revenue.

The FINTECH Division had revenue of €1.1m, down 3% from H1 2022. The financing brokerage activity continues to be impacted by high interest rates. Despite this, the Division has adapted its strategy by targeting more promising growth markets contributing to a return to growth in Q2. This Division accounted for 1% of Equasens Group's total revenue.





2023 outlook

Continuing growth in H2 2023, with the launch of new products (mobility, security, SaaS offerings, etc.) boosting sales across all business segments.

Confirmation of the business upturn for the FINTECH Division.

The ongoing integration of recent acquisitions expected to enhance the Group's technology offering and accelerate growth.

Backed by the financial resources to pursue external growth opportunities, the Group will remain attentive to potential acquisitions.

About Group Equasens

Founded more than 35 years ago, Equasens Group, which now has more than 1,200 employees in Europe, is the leading publisher of software solutions for the healthcare industry in terms of the diversity of its business applications and market share.

Equasens Group’s specialised business applications facilitate the day-to-day work of healthcare professionals and their teams, working in private practice, collaborative medical structures or healthcare establishments. The Group also provides comprehensive support to healthcare professionals in the transformation of their profession by developing electronic equipment, digital solutions and healthcare robotics, as well as financing and training adapted to their specific needs.

And reflecting the spirit of its tagline "more technology for more humanity", the Group is a leading provider of interoperability solutions that improve coordination between healthcare professionals, their communications and data exchange resulting in better patient care and a more efficient healthcare system.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment A

Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable

Included in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and the European Rising Tech label

Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service ("Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid-caps (PEA-PME).

ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Ticker Code: EQS

Get all the news about the Equasens Group www.equasens.com and on LinkedIn

