05.07.2024 18:00:00
Equasens: RESULTS OF THE VOTES ON THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO THE ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 27 JUNE 2024
Villers-lès-Nancy, 5 July 2024 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)
PRESS RELEASE
RESULTS OF THE VOTES ON THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED
TO THE ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
OF 27 JUNE 2024
Number of shares comprising the share capital: 15,174,125
Number of shares with voting rights: 15,031,080
Number of shares with voting rights possessed by shareholders presents or represented or having voted by mail: 13,070,268
That means a quorum of 86.95% of the 15,031,080 shares with voting rights: the Ordinary Annual General Meeting was able to deliberate.
The Ordinary Annual General Meeting was held on Thursday, 27 June 2024 at 5:30 p.m. at the Company’s headquarters and approved the separate parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year. The results of the votes on the resolutions proposed at this meeting by the Board of Directors were as follows:
|Resolutions
|
Results of the votes
|
|Resolution adopted by:
|
|Resolution adopted by:
|
|Resolution adopted by:
|
|Resolution adopted by:
|
|Resolution adopted by (*):
|
|Resolution adopted by:
|
|Resolution adopted by:
|
|Resolution adopted by:
|
|Resolution adopted by:
|
|Resolution adopted by:
|
|Resolution adopted by:
|
|Resolution adopted by:
|
|Resolution adopted by:
|
|Resolution adopted by:
|
|Resolution adopted by:
|
|Resolution adopted by:
|
|Resolution adopted by:
|
|Resolution adopted by:
|
|Resolution adopted by:
|
|Resolution adopted by:
(*) After deduction of excluded voting rights
Financial Calendar:
- Publication of H1 2024 Revenue: 2 August 2024 (after French market closure).
About Group Equasens
With more than 1,300 employees, Equasens Group is today a key player in the European healthcare sector, providing software solutions to all healthcare professionals (pharmacists, primary care practitioners, hospitals, Hospital-at-Home structures, retirement homes, health centres) in both primary and secondary care sectors.
With operations in France, Germany, Great Britain, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, and Luxembourg, Equasens Group today brings together healthcare professionals within a unique ecosystem in France and Europe benefiting people by making available the very best of technology.
Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment B
Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable
Included in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and the European Rising Tech label
Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service ("Service à Règlement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME)
ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Ticker Code: EQS
Get all the news about the Equasens Group www.equasens.com and on LinkedIn
CONTACTS
Analyst and Investor Relations:
Chief Administrative and Financial Officer: Frédérique SCHMIDT
Tel. +33 (0)3 83 15 90 67 - frederique.schmidt@equasens.com
Media Relations:
FIN’EXTENSO - Isabelle APRILE
Tel. +33 (0)6 17 38 61 78 – i.aprile@finextenso.fr
Attachment
