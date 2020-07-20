+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
20.07.2020 23:15:00

Equifax Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

ATLANTA, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) today announced that the Equifax Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, payable on September 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 25, 2020. Equifax has paid cash dividends for more than 100 consecutive years.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.
Equifax is a global data, analytics, and technology company and believes knowledge drives progress. The Company blends unique data, analytics, and technology with a passion for serving customers globally, to create insights that power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit Equifax.com and follow the company's news on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For more information:
MediaInquiries@equifax.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-board-of-directors-declares-quarterly-dividend-301096476.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow verabschiedet sich mit grünem Vorzeichen -- ATX letztlich schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street dominierten am Montag die Käufer. Der heimische Markt gab am Montag nach, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegte. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden nach dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB